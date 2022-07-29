Equity Metals : MD&A - Q3, 2022 07/29/2022 | 05:53pm EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 Introduction The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operations, results, and financial position of Equity Metals Corporation (the "Company" or "Equity Metals") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021 and the notes thereto. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and include the operating results of the Company. Unless expressly stated otherwise, all financial information is presented in Canadian dollars. This MD&A is dated July 29, 2022. Business Description Equity Metals has continued its efforts to date with a sole business objective to identify, evaluate and explore mineral properties having high potential for the discovery of economic mineral deposits. The Company is a publicly traded company without any substantive operations, and thus, has realized no significant mining revenues to date. Equity Metals has a year end of August 31st and was incorporated on April 7, 1964 under the Company Act of British Columbia. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of metal and diamond properties in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Territories, and accordingly has no revenue from any of its properties to date. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "EQTY" on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace in the U.S. under the trading symbol "EQMEF". The Company is extra-provincially registered in the Province of Saskatchewan and extra-territorially registered in the Northwest Territories. Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company as of the reporting period under this disclosure. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "significant" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, regulatory compliance, the sufficiency of current working capital, the estimated costs and availability of funding for the continued exploration and development of the Company's exploration properties. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Page 2 EQUITY METALS CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 Mineral Project Activity Silver Queen Property - Central British Columbia (100%) The Company owns a 100% interest in 17 crown-granted titles, comprised of two surface and undersurface titles (40.47 ha) and 15 undersurface only titles, and 45 tenure claims covering 18,852 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division, near Owen Lake, British Columbia. The Silver Queen property is a past- producing Au/Ag/Zn epithermal vein system that currently has a significant high-grade resource on four of the more extensively drilled veins. Importantly, much of the well-drilled shallow mineralization is open to depth. The Company received approval in May 2020 from the Ministry of Mines for its multi-year Notice of Work ("NOW") for the property. The five-year plan includes drilling from up to 50 surface sites and the construction of up to 6 kilometres of additional exploration trails. The focus of the upcoming work program remains the resource expansion in the vein deposits. The Silver Queen property is within the Wet'suwet'en land claim, and they are included in the Notice of Work and permitting consultation process. The Company uses First Nations' employees and contractors in all activities where appropriate and First Nation involvement is encouraged. On August 29, 2019, the Company filed on SEDAR a National Instruments 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant Technical Report entitled "Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Number 3 Vein, Silver Queen Property, Omineca Mining District, British Columbia, Canada", which was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants. In addition to the size and quality of the current Mineral Resource Estimate and the now-enhanced exploration potential, the property has several other important attractive features, including: a) the property is wholly owned by the Company with no underlying option payments and no royalty burdens; b) logistics are excellent with good road access from the town of Houston, B.C., a small camp exists on site, topography being moderate, and location in a snow shadow; c) abundant mining activity occurs in the region; and d) power and water are available, while access issues to portions of the property are being addressed. Exploration Highlights On September 16, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of a 2021-2022property-wide 15,000 metre exploration program that will then drill-test various targets within the large precious metal-enriched epithermal Camp Vein system, covering a +5 square kilometre area located on the western side of the Silver Queen Project. This phase follows up on successful drilling of the Camp Vein in 2020-2021 and included 4,687 metres of drilling to further test the Camp Vein target, steppingout from silver-enriched,high-grade mineralization identified in the Company's earlier drilling. Drilling continued testing a 1 km strike-length of the No. 5/Switchback vein system (approximately 5,000m) between the Camp vein system and the No. 3 vein system. The final 5,000m of drilling explored veins east of the No. 3/NG-3 vein zones, which have been currently tested to 175 metres depth (See NR September 16, 2021). In two news releases dated October 7, 2021 and November 23, 2021, the Company announced bonanza- grade intercepts in three shallow step-out core holes from initial drilling on the Camp Vein target in the 2020-21 program. The mineralized intercepts successfully confirmed up-dip continuity in three of the four modelled veins identified on the northwestern margin of the target. Mineralization is open and untested to the west and projects both eastward and down-dip into previously identified vein intercepts (See NRs October 7 and November 23, 2021). In two news releases dated November 15, 2021 and December 22, 2021, the Company announced the closing of two tranches of a private placement raising aggregate gross proceeds of $3,634,050, of which Page 3 EQUITY METALS CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 $3,000,550 was raised from the issuance of flow-through units to advance the Company's exploration program on its Silver Queen project (See NRs November 15 and December 22, 2021 as well as the Financing section of this MD&A). On December 7, 2021, the Company announced high-grade silver drill intercepts in western and down dip step-outs of the Camp Vein target. Multiple veins have been identified in each hole with the vein system being extended a further 50 metres to the west of Equity's previous drilling at the Camp Vein target. Drilling has also extended the veins to depths of up to 195 metres below surface, which is significantly deeper than historic drilling and will provide continuity with mineralized intercepts. Drilling has now confirmed broad continuity in all four of the modelled veins identified on the northwestern margin of the Camp Vein target. Mineralization is open and untested to the west and projects eastward into previously identified vein intercepts. (See NR December 7, 2021). On January 6, 2022, the Company announced high-grade silver drill intercepts from a 125-metre-long central segment of the Camp Vein target. The intercepts are located to the east of previously reported high- grade silver results, confirming continuity of mineralization down dip and along strike in four of the modeled vein zones, and helping to define continuity of several veins to up to 165 metres below surface. Mineralization is also open and untested to the west and projects eastward into previously identified vein intercepts and farther east into the Sveinson Vein target. (See NR January 6, 2022). On January 18, 2022, the Company announced high-gradeGold-Silver drill intercepts from a previously unmodelled hanging-wall zone on the eastern end of the Camp Vein target, and the commencement of drilling on the NG-3 target. The intercepts correlate with the No. 5 Vein, which historically was identified in surface sampling and limited shallow drilling to the east of the holes reported here. The target remains open to the east where it transitions into the larger Sveinson Vein Target, which includes the historic No. 5 and other veins. The current intercepts are relatively shallow (<100 metres depth) and undrilled to depth. A further 13 drill holes were drilled in November/December 2021 as part of Phase V drilling on the Sveinson Vein target, which includes the historic No. 5 and other veins that have been only partially tested. On February 3, 2022, the Company announced drill results from the eastern portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property. The Sveinson target consists of a series of east-west striking veins that lie between the No. 3 and Camp targets. Four separate veins, initially modelled from the Camp target, project into the Sveinson target and are primary targets of this most recent drill testing. The new holes returned multiple high-gradegold-silver-polymetallic intercepts. The drill intercepts are from the first six of twelve core holes which tested the eastern half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021. Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as several deeper vein intercepts at over 350 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150-metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between holes. On March 2, 2022, the Company announced drill results with multiple +500g/t Ag-eq intervals from the western portion of the Sveinson target. The drill intercepts are from the final six of twelve core holes which tested the western half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021. Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as deeper vein intercepts up to 400 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150 metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between these drill holes and the earlier released holes from the eastern end of the target area and previously reported holes from the Camp and No. 3 vein targets. The Company further announced the completion of its Winter 2022 drill program on the Silver Queen property. The program consisted of 13 core holes totaling 4,382 metres, including six holes (2,431 metres) at the NG-3 target and seven holes (1,931 metres) on the Camp and Sveinson targets. Logging and sampling are in progress with assay results pending (See NR March 2, 2022). Page 4 EQUITY METALS CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 On March 30, 2022, the Company announced several intersections of high-grade gold and silver in three holes from the Camp and Sveinson target areas, indicating continuity of veins within the two target areas. The drill intercepts are from the first three of thirteen core holes from the Winter 2022 program, which tested both the Camp/Sveinson and NG-3 vein systems. The three holes tested the eastern margin of the Camp Vein target where it transitions into the 1km-long Sveinson Extension, which was drill tested by 12 holes during the Fall of 2021. Drilling confirmed the lateral projection of several shallow veins (<150 metres depth) and a deeper intercept approximately 300 metres below surface. Strong gold and silver values were received from several intercepts reflecting the character of both the Camp Vein target (generally silver-enriched) and the Sveinson target (generally gold-enriched), indicating a possible gradation between the two styles of mineralization. Veins were intersected across the full 150-metre width of the target zone with preliminary 3D modeling indicating good continuity between the two mineralized trends (See NR March 30, 2022). On April 28, 2022, the Company announced several intersections of high-grade gold and silver from six holes which tested the NG-3 target area. Equity's drilling has now confirmed the extension of the NG-3 Vein to over 300 metres of strike and to depths of up to 240 metres below surface. The holes have established internal continuity between historic intercepts drilled by previous management and earlier drilling by Equity, and mineralization remains open along strike and dip. The Winter '22 program consisted of 13 core holes totaling 4,382 metres, including six holes (2,431m) at the NG-3 target and seven holes (1,931m) on the Camp and Sveinson targets. (See NR April 28, 2022). On May 18, 2022, the Company announced thick intercepts of mineralization in both lateral step-outs to the Camp Vein and at depth in the Sveinson Target from recent drilling. These assay results are from the final four holes of the Winter '22 drill program on the Camp, Sveinson and NG-3 targets. Bonanza-grade mineralization was identified in all three of these holes (SQ22-073, - 074 and -075) along the western margin of the Camp Vein target, extending the lateral projection of several veins for an additional 40 metres with intercepts up to 150 metres below surface. Several intercepts form composites of thicker mineralized intervals up to 7.7 metres downhole. Mineralization in the Camp Vein target remains open to the west and at depth, which will be further tested in 2022. A fourth hole (SQ22-072) tested an approximate 200 metre width of the Sveinson target, intersecting three main clusters of mineralized veins to depths of up to 335 metres below surface. These represent significant step-outs from previously drilled intercepts in the western portion of the Sveinson target. Intercepts are generally more gold-enriched than intercepts in the Camp Vein and return higher base metal contents (See NR May 18, 2022). The Company also reported that following the completion of the winter drill program, an additional 1,506 metre core hole program was completed on the Silver Queen property in June 2022. Drilling tested the western extension of the Camp Vein target and the western margin of the Sveinson Target structure at depth. Assays from this program are pending. A total of 78 drill holes for 25,659 metres have now been completed by the Company on the Silver Queen project in six successive phases of exploration starting in late 2020. Five separate target areas have been tested in part and thick intervals of high-grade gold, silver and base-metal mineralization have been identified in each of the Camp Vein, No. 5 Vein and No. 3 Vein and NG-3 Vein systems. The goal is to ultimately increase the high-grade vein resource to +1.5million ounces of gold-equivalent. La Ronge Silica Project (100%) The Company owns a 100% interest in this property. The silica Quarrying Mineral Lease covers an area of 54 acres and its term was recently extended until December 2024. The cost to extend the lease was $306. Although silica has many industrial uses, in most cases the value is strongly influenced by shipping costs to a specific market. One potential new use for high-purity silica sand is as feedstock to produce silicon for use in lithium cathodes batteries. 