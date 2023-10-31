First Equity Modaraba (Modaraba) is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in a range of fund and fee-based activities. These include trading, manufacturing, equity investment and their financing and facilitation. The Modaraba is operating its brokerage activities in Karachi. The Modaraba's subsidiaries include Equity Textiles Ltd, Capital Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd and Apex Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd. The Modaraba's segments include Musharaka facility, Brokerage operation, Capital Market and Others. The Modaraba is engaged in the working capital transaction under morabaha/musharaka, term and lease. The Modaraba's corporate finance includes capital and transaction structuring, acquisition, privatizations, divestitures, underwritings, placements, and arrangements. The Modaraba's portfolio management includes equity, non-equity and money markets.