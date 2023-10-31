FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SETEMBER 30, 2023

September

September

2023

2022

Rupees

Rupees

Income

449,668

2,742,724

Expenditure

Operating expenses

(5,084,131)

(4,851,981)

Bank charges

(432)

(85)

(5,084,563)

(4,852,066)

(4,634,895)

(2,109,342)

Other income

112,492

32,482

Profit Before Taxation

(4,522,403)

(2,076,860)

Provision for Taxation

(66,381)

(225,653)

Profit after Taxation

(4,588,784)

(2,302,513)

Earnings per certificate

(0.088)

(0.044)

FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT - CONSOLIDATED FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SETEMBER 30, 2023

September

September

2023

2022

Rupees

Rupees

Income

41,177,384

(34,708,503)

Expenditures

Operating expenses

(24,205,986)

(22,085,351)

Distribution and selling expenses

(7,248,906)

(5,329,364)

(31,454,892)

(27,414,715)

Operating profit

9,722,492

(62,123,218)

Financial charges

(14,756,417)

(16,263,484)

(5,033,925)

(78,386,702)

Other income

2,326,376

2,453,345

(2,707,549)

(75,933,357)

Other charges

(100,506)

-

Profit before taxation

(2,808,055)

(75,933,357)

Taxation

- current

(20,510,513)

(10,816,556)

- prior

(2,470,915)

-

- deferred

18,658,164

22,114,171

(4,323,264)

11,297,615

Profit for the period

(7,131,319)

(64,635,742)

Earnings per certificate

(0.14)

(1.23)

Disclaimer

First Equity Modaraba published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 04:08:10 UTC.