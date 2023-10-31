Equity Modaraba First : Financial Result for the quarter ended September 30 2023
October 31, 2023 at 12:09 am EDT
Share
FIRST EQUITY MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SETEMBER 30, 2023
September
September
2023
2022
Rupees
Rupees
Income
449,668
2,742,724
Expenditure
Operating expenses
(5,084,131)
(4,851,981)
Bank charges
(432)
(85)
(5,084,563)
(4,852,066)
(4,634,895)
(2,109,342)
Other income
112,492
32,482
Profit Before Taxation
(4,522,403)
(2,076,860)
Provision for Taxation
(66,381)
(225,653)
Profit after Taxation
(4,588,784)
(2,302,513)
Earnings per certificate
(0.088)
(0.044)
FIRST EQUITY MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT - CONSOLIDATED FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SETEMBER 30, 2023
September
September
2023
2022
Rupees
Rupees
Income
41,177,384
(34,708,503)
Expenditures
Operating expenses
(24,205,986)
(22,085,351)
Distribution and selling expenses
(7,248,906)
(5,329,364)
(31,454,892)
(27,414,715)
Operating profit
9,722,492
(62,123,218)
Financial charges
(14,756,417)
(16,263,484)
(5,033,925)
(78,386,702)
Other income
2,326,376
2,453,345
(2,707,549)
(75,933,357)
Other charges
(100,506)
-
Profit before taxation
(2,808,055)
(75,933,357)
Taxation
- current
(20,510,513)
(10,816,556)
- prior
(2,470,915)
-
- deferred
18,658,164
22,114,171
(4,323,264)
11,297,615
Profit for the period
(7,131,319)
(64,635,742)
Earnings per certificate
(0.14)
(1.23)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
First Equity Modaraba published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 04:08:10 UTC.
First Equity Modaraba (Modaraba) is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in a range of fund and fee-based activities. These include trading, manufacturing, equity investment and their financing and facilitation. The Modaraba is operating its brokerage activities in Karachi. The Modaraba's subsidiaries include Equity Textiles Ltd, Capital Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd and Apex Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd. The Modaraba's segments include Musharaka facility, Brokerage operation, Capital Market and Others. The Modaraba is engaged in the working capital transaction under morabaha/musharaka, term and lease. The Modaraba's corporate finance includes capital and transaction structuring, acquisition, privatizations, divestitures, underwritings, placements, and arrangements. The Modaraba's portfolio management includes equity, non-equity and money markets.