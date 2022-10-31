Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Equity Modaraba First
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEM   PK0053101017

EQUITY MODARABA FIRST

(FEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
8.300 PKR    0.00%
06:22aEquity Modaraba First : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022
PU
10/27Equity Modaraba First : Financial Result for the quarter ended September 30 2022
PU
04/28Equity Modaraba First : Financial Result for the quarter ended March 31 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Modaraba First : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022

10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Report

For the period ended

September 30, 2022

FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

Managed by :

PREMIER FINANCIAL SERVICES (PVT) LTD

Page 1

FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Modaraba Company : Premier Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd

Board of Directors

Ms Alizeh Bashir

Mr Qaiser Ahmed Magoon

Mr Nadeem Maqbool

Mr Adil A Ghaffar - Chief Executive Officer

Audit Committee

Hunam Resourse Committee

Mr Qaiser Ahmed Magoon

Mr Qaiser Ahmed Magoon

Ms Alizeh Bashir

Mr Nadeem Maqbool

Mr Nadeem Maqbool

Mr Adil A Ghaffar

Registerd and Business address

B-1004 Lakson Square Building # 3

Room No 503-504

Sarwar Shaheed Road

Pakistan Stock Exchange Building

Karachi

Karachi

Tel : 021-35672815-18

Tel : 021-32446020-3

Fax : 021-35686116

Fax : 021-32446024

e-mail: info@firstequitymodaraba.com.pk

website: firstequitymodaraba.com.pk

Contents

Corporate information

1

Report of the Directors

2

Balance sheet

3

Profit and loss account

5

Statement of comprehensive income

6

Cash flow statement

7

Statement of changes in equity

8

Notes to the financial statements

9

Equity Textile Ltd-Balance Sheet

11

Equity Textile Ltd-Profit & Loss A/c

12

Page 2

FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

DIRECTORS REPORT

The Directors of Premier Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd, the management company of FIRST EQUITY MODARABA, present their report and the un-audited financial statements of the Modaraba for the three months ended September 30, 2022

Financial Results

Loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 amounted to Rs (2.3) million as against profit of Rs 12.06 million, for the same period last year.

The loss per certificate as at September 30, 2022 stood at Rupees (0.04) while the earnings for the same period last year was Rupees 0.23. The Breakup value as of September 30 2022 was Rupees 10.57 per certificate.

Prospects

Our last year's annual report expressed our view on the state of economy, trade, finance and industry. We trust that once the political and economic uncertainty is settled, the capital market will further show a bullish trend.

For and on behalf of Board

Karachi

Adil A Ghaffar

October 26, 2022

Chief Executive Officer

Page 3

FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT SETEMBER 30, 2022

Audited

September

June 30,

2022

2022

Note

Rupees

Rupees

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Certificate capital

Authorised capital

60,000,000 (June 30, 2022: 60,000,000) modaraba

certificates of Rs. 10 each

600,000,000

600,000,000

Certificate capital

524,400,000

524,400,000

Reserves

3

98,659,477

100,961,990

Remeasurement of define benefit liability - Actuarial gain

1,364,966

1,364,966

Unrealized loss on re-measurement of

investments

(70,213,142)

(69,376,755)

Certificate holders' equity

554,211,301

557,350,201

Non-current liabilities

Deferred liabilities

5,897,659

5,897,659

Security Deposit

200,000

200,000

Total non-current liabilities

6,097,659

6,097,659

Current liabilities

Creditors, accrued and other liabilities

13,784,858

14,564,189

Unclaimed profit distributions

30,448,251

30,448,251

Total current liabilities

44,233,109

45,012,440

Total liabilities

50,330,768

51,110,099

Contingencies & Commitments

Total equity and liabilities

604,542,069

608,460,300

`

Page 4

FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT SETEMBER 30, 2022

Audited

September 30

June 30,

2022

2022

Note

Rupees

Rupees

Non - current assets

Fixed assets

- tangible

3,640,373

3,948,441

- intangible

-

-

Investment property

1,081,667

1,111,667

Investments

4

402,655,228

402,655,229

Advances

2,510,000

2,510,000

Deposits

1,750,000

1,750,000

Total non-current assets

411,637,268

411,975,337

Current assets

Morabaha / musharaka receivables - secured

9,794,143

9,560,623

Short term investments

94,408,150

96,471,948

Advances- Considered

11,773,030

11,560,807

Trade deposits and prepayments

16,469,800

16,440,954

Other receivables

50,016,611

51,774,690

Cash and bank balances

10,443,067

10,675,941

Total current assets

192,904,801

196,484,963

Total assets

604,542,069

608,460,300

The annexed notes from 1 to 5 form an integral part of the condensed interim financial information.

Qazi Obaid Ullah

Adil A Ghaffar

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive

Director

Director

Premier Financial

Premier Financial

Premier Financial

Services (Private) Ltd. Services (Private) Ltd. Services (Private) Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Equity Modaraba published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUITY MODARABA FIRST
06:22aEquity Modaraba First : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30..
PU
10/27Equity Modaraba First : Financial Result for the quarter ended September 30 2022
PU
04/28Equity Modaraba First : Financial Result for the quarter ended March 31 2022
PU
2021Equity Modaraba First Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2021Equity Modaraba First Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Equity Modaraba First Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2020Equity Modaraba First : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 20..
AQ
2020Equity Modaraba First : Financial results of First Equity Modaraba for Quarter ended March..
AQ
2020Equity Modaraba First Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2020Equity Modaraba First : Board of directors meeting of First Equity Modaraba
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 418 M - -
Net income 2021 261 M - -
Net cash 2021 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,35x
Yield 2021 7,41%
Capitalization 435 M 1,96 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 581
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart EQUITY MODARABA FIRST
Duration : Period :
Equity Modaraba First Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadeem Maqbool Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY MODARABA FIRST17.90%2
CHARLES SCHWABB-4.65%156 760
MORGAN STANLEY-16.24%139 281
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.65%111 236
CITIGROUP INC.-23.61%89 340
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.80%32 953