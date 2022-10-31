Equity Modaraba First : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022

Page 2

FIRST EQUITY MODARABA

DIRECTORS REPORT

The Directors of Premier Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd, the management company of FIRST EQUITY MODARABA, present their report and the un-audited financial statements of the Modaraba for the three months ended September 30, 2022

Financial Results

Loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 amounted to Rs (2.3) million as against profit of Rs 12.06 million, for the same period last year.

The loss per certificate as at September 30, 2022 stood at Rupees (0.04) while the earnings for the same period last year was Rupees 0.23. The Breakup value as of September 30 2022 was Rupees 10.57 per certificate.

Prospects

Our last year's annual report expressed our view on the state of economy, trade, finance and industry. We trust that once the political and economic uncertainty is settled, the capital market will further show a bullish trend.