Equity Modaraba First : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30 2022
10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Quarterly Report
For the period ended
September 30, 2022
FIRST EQUITY MODARABA
Managed by :
PREMIER FINANCIAL SERVICES (PVT) LTD
FIRST EQUITY MODARABA
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Modaraba Company : Premier Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd
Board of Directors
Ms Alizeh Bashir
Mr Qaiser Ahmed Magoon
Mr Nadeem Maqbool
Mr Adil A Ghaffar - Chief Executive Officer
Audit Committee
Hunam Resourse Committee
Mr Qaiser Ahmed Magoon
Mr Qaiser Ahmed Magoon
Ms Alizeh Bashir
Mr Nadeem Maqbool
Mr Nadeem Maqbool
Mr Adil A Ghaffar
Registerd and Business address
B-1004 Lakson Square Building # 3
Room No 503-504
Sarwar Shaheed Road
Pakistan Stock Exchange Building
Karachi
Karachi
Tel : 021-35672815-18
Tel : 021-32446020-3
Fax : 021-35686116
Fax : 021-32446024
e-mail: info@firstequitymodaraba.com.pk
website: firstequitymodaraba.com.pk
Contents
Corporate information
1
Report of the Directors
2
Balance sheet
3
Profit and loss account
5
Statement of comprehensive income
6
Cash flow statement
7
Statement of changes in equity
8
Notes to the financial statements
9
Equity Textile Ltd-Balance Sheet
11
Equity Textile Ltd-Profit & Loss A/c
12
FIRST EQUITY MODARABA
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Directors of Premier Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd, the management company of FIRST EQUITY MODARABA, present their report and the un-audited financial statements of the Modaraba for the three months ended September 30, 2022
Financial Results
Loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 amounted to Rs (2.3) million as against profit of Rs 12.06 million, for the same period last year.
The loss per certificate as at September 30, 2022 stood at Rupees (0.04) while the earnings for the same period last year was Rupees 0.23. The Breakup value as of September 30 2022 was Rupees 10.57 per certificate.
Prospects
Our last year's annual report expressed our view on the state of economy, trade, finance and industry. We trust that once the political and economic uncertainty is settled, the capital market will further show a bullish trend.
For and on behalf of Board
Karachi
Adil A Ghaffar
October 26, 2022
Chief Executive Officer
FIRST EQUITY MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT SETEMBER 30, 2022
Audited
September
June 30,
2022
2022
Note
Rupees
Rupees
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Certificate capital
Authorised capital
60,000,000 (June 30, 2022: 60,000,000) modaraba
certificates of Rs. 10 each
600,000,000
600,000,000
Certificate capital
524,400,000
524,400,000
Reserves
3
98,659,477
100,961,990
Remeasurement of define benefit liability - Actuarial gain
1,364,966
1,364,966
Unrealized loss on re-measurement of
investments
(70,213,142)
(69,376,755)
Certificate holders' equity
554,211,301
557,350,201
Non-current liabilities
Deferred liabilities
5,897,659
5,897,659
Security Deposit
200,000
200,000
Total non-current liabilities
6,097,659
6,097,659
Current liabilities
Creditors, accrued and other liabilities
13,784,858
14,564,189
Unclaimed profit distributions
30,448,251
30,448,251
Total current liabilities
44,233,109
45,012,440
Total liabilities
50,330,768
51,110,099
Contingencies & Commitments
Total equity and liabilities
604,542,069
608,460,300
FIRST EQUITY MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT SETEMBER 30, 2022
Audited
September 30
June 30,
2022
2022
Note
Rupees
Rupees
Non - current assets
Fixed assets
- tangible
3,640,373
3,948,441
- intangible
-
-
Investment property
1,081,667
1,111,667
Investments
4
402,655,228
402,655,229
Advances
2,510,000
2,510,000
Deposits
1,750,000
1,750,000
Total non-current assets
411,637,268
411,975,337
Current assets
Morabaha / musharaka receivables - secured
9,794,143
9,560,623
Short term investments
94,408,150
96,471,948
Advances- Considered
11,773,030
11,560,807
Trade deposits and prepayments
16,469,800
16,440,954
Other receivables
50,016,611
51,774,690
Cash and bank balances
10,443,067
10,675,941
Total current assets
192,904,801
196,484,963
Total assets
604,542,069
608,460,300
The annexed notes from 1 to 5 form an integral part of the condensed interim financial information.
