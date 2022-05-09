Equity Residential Announces Death of Trustee Raymond Bennett

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is deeply saddened to announce the death of Raymond “Ray” Bennett, a member of the Company’s Board of Trustees since 2018. Mr. Bennett, 53, was President, U.S. and Canada, Franchising and Managed by Marriott Select Brands for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

“All of us that were fortunate to know Ray Bennett mourn this tremendous loss. As a senior Marriott executive, he brought vast operational knowledge to Equity Residential but he also brought a sharp mind and a quick smile. He will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies and support to Ray’s wife and children as well as his many friends and colleagues,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 310 properties consisting of 80,227 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com

