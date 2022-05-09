Log in
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
73.26 USD   -4.20%
04:23pEquity Residential Announces Death of Trustee Raymond Bennett
BU
05/05Morgan Stanley Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $86.50 from $95.50, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/29S&P 500 Closes Down 3.3% For the Week on Disappointing Amazon Financials, Weak Economic Data
MT
Equity Residential Announces Death of Trustee Raymond Bennett

05/09/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is deeply saddened to announce the death of Raymond “Ray” Bennett, a member of the Company’s Board of Trustees since 2018. Mr. Bennett, 53, was President, U.S. and Canada, Franchising and Managed by Marriott Select Brands for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006123/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“All of us that were fortunate to know Ray Bennett mourn this tremendous loss. As a senior Marriott executive, he brought vast operational knowledge to Equity Residential but he also brought a sharp mind and a quick smile. He will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies and support to Ray’s wife and children as well as his many friends and colleagues,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 310 properties consisting of 80,227 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 726 M - -
Net income 2022 397 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,4x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 28 756 M 28 756 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-15.50%29 264
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-15.90%30 266
INVITATION HOMES INC.-16.21%23 265
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-19.57%21 511
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-11.02%20 681
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-21.41%20 262