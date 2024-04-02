Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 operating results on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

