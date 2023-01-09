Equity Residential Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

