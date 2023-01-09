Advanced search
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
58.60 USD   -1.28%
04:32pEquity Residential Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
08:32aCredit Suisse Downgrades Equity Residential to Neutral From Outperform, Price Target is $58
MT
2022EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Residential Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

01/09/2023 | 04:32pm EST
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,594 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 739 M - -
Net income 2022 763 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 22 433 M 22 433 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 59,36 $
Average target price 69,27 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.61%22 433
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.1.31%22 861
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.0.84%18 281
INVITATION HOMES INC.0.34%18 183
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.0.31%17 771
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.1.31%13 903