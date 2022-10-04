Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity Residential
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-04 pm EDT
68.48 USD   +0.57%
05:35pEquity Residential Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
08:59aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $73 From $85, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09/27An unknown buyer acquired Northwest DC apartment building from Equity Residential (NYSE : EQR).
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Residential Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

10/04/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 operating results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 309 properties consisting of 79,730 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
05:35pEquity Residential Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
08:59aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $73 From $85, Maintains Hold..
MT
09/27An unknown buyer acquired Northwest DC apartment bu..
CI
09/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Equity Residential to $77 From $82, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
09/23EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Equity Residential to $81 From $85, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
09/19Mizuho Securities Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $77 From $79, Reiterates..
MT
09/15Equity Residential Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.625 per Share, Payable Oct. 14 to..
MT
09/15Equity Residential Declares Third Quarter Dividends
BU
09/15Equity Residential Declares Third Quarter Dividend, Payable on October 14, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 745 M - -
Net income 2022 526 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,3x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 25 610 M 25 610 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Equity Residential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 68,09 $
Average target price 83,05 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-24.76%25 610
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-26.12%26 064
INVITATION HOMES INC.-22.96%21 320
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-30.88%18 307
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-34.33%17 005
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-29.93%16 073