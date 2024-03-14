Increases Annualized Dividend by 2% Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.675 per share will be paid on April 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 25, 2024. The annualized dividend of $2.70 per share is a 2% increase over the Company’s 2023 common share dividend.

“We are focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders and are pleased to increase our annual dividend as an important component of that value creation,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “This increase reflects the continued strong outlook for our business in the current year and beyond.”

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2024 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

In addition, the Company declared that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 302 properties consisting of 80,191 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com

