    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
06/15/2023
66.35 USD   -0.03%
Equity Residential Declares Second Quarter Dividends
BU
06/09Piper Sandler Upgrades Equity Residential to Neutral From Underweight, Raises Price Target to $68 From $63
MT
06/07Transcript : Equity Residential Presents at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference, Jun-07-2023 02:00 PM
CI
Equity Residential Declares Second Quarter Dividends

06/15/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the second quarter of $0.6625 per share will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2023.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 79,900 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 877 M - -
Net income 2023 652 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 25 148 M 25 148 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David J. Neithercut Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.85%25 148
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.17.06%26 969
INVITATION HOMES INC.14.84%20 830
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-2.11%17 896
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.94%16 643
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.10.13%14 979
