Equity Residential : Declares Third Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 25, 2020.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 18, 2020 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006305/en/