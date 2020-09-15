Log in
Equity Residential : Declares Third Quarter Dividends

09/15/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 25, 2020.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 18, 2020 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 621 M - -
Net income 2020 784 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 21 190 M 21 190 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Equity Residential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 60,84 $
Last Close Price 56,93 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David J. Neithercut Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.65%21 190
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-26.29%21 709
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.70%16 345
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-26.08%14 502
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.84%14 479
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-9.26%13 684
