  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity Residential
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
72.93 USD   -1.72%
04:32pEquity Residential Declares Third Quarter Dividends
BU
07:14aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Equity Residential to $88 From $83, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Equity Residential Presents at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference, Sep-13-2022 02:10 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Residential Declares Third Quarter Dividends

09/15/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.625 per share will be paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 26, 2022.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 19, 2022 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 309 properties consisting of 79,730 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 742 M - -
Net income 2022 529 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,0x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 27 912 M 27 912 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Equity Residential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 74,21 $
Average target price 84,09 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-18.00%27 912
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-18.81%28 643
INVITATION HOMES INC.-15.73%23 322
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-26.91%19 359
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.71%19 237
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-24.88%17 231