Equity Residential : Investor Update, February 2023 download
02/20/2023 | 08:10am EST
HARBOR STEPS - SEATTLE, WA
Creating
Communities
Where People
Can Thrive
FEBRUARY 2023
See pages 51 through 58 for information about forward-looking statements, a glossary of defined terms and a related reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures including the reconciliations of Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Funds From Operations ("FFO") per share and Normalized Funds From Operations ("Normalized FFO") per share.
Table of Contents
INDIE DEEP ELLUM - DALLAS, TX
03 What's Driving Our Business*
About Our Company*
2023 Company Outlook*
Capital Allocation*
Boston Case Study*
Superior Operating Platform - Innovation
Balance Sheet
Environmental, Social and Governance
51 Guidance, Glossary of Terms and Market Data
2 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2023
* Section features new materials.
What's Driving
Our Business
3 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2023
CHLOE ON MADISON - SEATTLE, WA
Key Issues Impacting Our Business
Undersupply of Housing in the U.S.
Trends Favoring Rental Housing
Affluent Customer
and Increasing
Demand
Regulatory
Environment
The undersupply of housing (of all types) in the United States favorably positions Equity Residential for the future.
This nationwide housing shortage has only been exacerbated by increased costs to construct new housing from inflationary pressures on materials and labor, regulatory requirements and rising interest rates.
This lack of supply further contributes to increasingly elevated homeownership costs (particularly in our markets). The high cost of ownership requires large down payments that continue to make rental housing appealing, particularly for younger generations.
Continued demographic shifts including a growing number of single-person households, a desire for greater flexibility in living arrangements and caution around making large financial commitments during uncertain economic times also should contribute to further healthy demand for rental housing.
The Company's affluent renter demographic is highly educated, well employed and earns high incomes. Their strong existing and future earnings potential is supportive of rental growth going forward.
Our residents are not rent burdened, paying approximately 20% of their incomes in rent.
The regulatory environment for rental housing continues to be complex with increasing focus by state and local, and in some cases federal, governmental authorities.
The Company and industry continue to advocate for housing policies like zoning reforms and public-private partnerships that create the new housing our country needs. We also support programs that increase housing voucher funding to help lower income renters.
4 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2023
There is an Undersupply of Housing in the U.S.
Since the Great Financial Crisis, there has been a wide gap between housing demand and the number of housing units being completed.
New supply is not keeping up with the demand from new household formations and the loss of existing housing stock due to obsolescence and other causes.
Estimates are that the U.S. is undersupplied by more than 5 million units.
Thou.
2,400
2,100
1,800
1,500
1,200
900
600
300
0
Housing Demand-Supply Gap
Residential Completions (Single and Multifamily)
Housing Demand (Household Formation + Loss of Existing Stock)
Equity Residential published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 13:09:05 UTC.