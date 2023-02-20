Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity Residential
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
65.88 USD   -0.17%
08:10aEquity Residential : Investor Update, February 2023 download
PU
02/17Insider Sell: Equity Residential
MT
02/16Insider Sell: Equity Residential
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Residential : Investor Update, February 2023 download

02/20/2023 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARBOR STEPS - SEATTLE, WA

Creating

Communities

Where People

Can Thrive

FEBRUARY 2023

See pages 51 through 58 for information about forward-looking statements, a glossary of defined terms and a related reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures including the reconciliations of Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Funds From Operations ("FFO") per share and Normalized Funds From Operations ("Normalized FFO") per share.

Table of Contents

INDIE DEEP ELLUM - DALLAS, TX

03 What's Driving Our Business*

  1. About Our Company*
  1. 2023 Company Outlook*
  1. Capital Allocation*
  1. Boston Case Study*
  1. Superior Operating Platform - Innovation
  1. Balance Sheet
  1. Environmental, Social and Governance

51 Guidance, Glossary of Terms and Market Data

2 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2023

* Section features new materials.

What's Driving

Our Business

3 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2023

CHLOE ON MADISON - SEATTLE, WA

Key Issues Impacting Our Business

Undersupply of Housing in the U.S.

Trends Favoring Rental Housing

Affluent Customer

and Increasing

Demand

Regulatory

Environment

  • The undersupply of housing (of all types) in the United States favorably positions Equity Residential for the future.
  • This nationwide housing shortage has only been exacerbated by increased costs to construct new housing from inflationary pressures on materials and labor, regulatory requirements and rising interest rates.
  • This lack of supply further contributes to increasingly elevated homeownership costs (particularly in our markets). The high cost of ownership requires large down payments that continue to make rental housing appealing, particularly for younger generations.
  • Continued demographic shifts including a growing number of single-person households, a desire for greater flexibility in living arrangements and caution around making large financial commitments during uncertain economic times also should contribute to further healthy demand for rental housing.
  • The Company's affluent renter demographic is highly educated, well employed and earns high incomes. Their strong existing and future earnings potential is supportive of rental growth going forward.
  • Our residents are not rent burdened, paying approximately 20% of their incomes in rent.
  • The regulatory environment for rental housing continues to be complex with increasing focus by state and local, and in some cases federal, governmental authorities.
  • The Company and industry continue to advocate for housing policies like zoning reforms and public-private partnerships that create the new housing our country needs. We also support programs that increase housing voucher funding to help lower income renters.

4 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2023

There is an Undersupply of Housing in the U.S.

  • Since the Great Financial Crisis, there has been a wide gap between housing demand and the number of housing units being completed.
  • New supply is not keeping up with the demand from new household formations and the loss of existing housing stock due to obsolescence and other causes.
  • Estimates are that the U.S. is undersupplied by more than 5 million units.

Thou.

2,400

2,100

1,800

1,500

1,200

900

600

300

0

Housing Demand-Supply Gap

Residential Completions (Single and Multifamily)

Housing Demand (Household Formation + Loss of Existing Stock)

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

5 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2023

Source: Rosen Consulting

Disclaimer

Equity Residential published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 13:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
08:10aEquity Residential : Investor Update, February 2023 download
PU
02/17Insider Sell: Equity Residential
MT
02/16Insider Sell: Equity Residential
MT
02/16EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/16Insider Sell: Equity Residential
MT
02/14Scotiabank Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $72 From $69, Maintains Sector ..
MT
02/14Citigroup Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $70 From $68, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
02/10Transcript : Equity Residential, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/09Equity Residential : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09Equity Residential Posts Higher Q4 FFO, Revenue; Issues Q1, Full-Year FFO Outlooks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 859 M - -
Net income 2023 584 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,9x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 24 942 M 24 942 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Equity Residential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 65,88 $
Average target price 70,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.66%24 942
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.10.99%25 049
INVITATION HOMES INC.10.09%19 950
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.7.23%19 628
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.10.52%19 581
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.11.75%15 300