Equity Residential : Investor Update, February 2023 download

The undersupply of housing (of all types) in the United States favorably positions Equity Residential for the future.

This nationwide housing shortage has only been exacerbated by increased costs to construct new housing from inflationary pressures on materials and labor, regulatory requirements and rising interest rates.

This lack of supply further contributes to increasingly elevated homeownership costs (particularly in our markets). The high cost of ownership requires large down payments that continue to make rental housing appealing, particularly for younger generations.

Continued demographic shifts including a growing number of single-person households, a desire for greater flexibility in living arrangements and caution around making large financial commitments during uncertain economic times also should contribute to further healthy demand for rental housing.

The Company's affluent renter demographic is highly educated, well employed and earns high incomes. Their strong existing and future earnings potential is supportive of rental growth going forward.

Our residents are not rent burdened, paying approximately 20% of their incomes in rent.

The regulatory environment for rental housing continues to be complex with increasing focus by state and local, and in some cases federal, governmental authorities.