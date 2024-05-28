455 EYE STREET - WASHINGTON, DC
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Creating
Communities
Where People
Thrive
JUNE 2024
See pages 32 through 37 for information about forward-looking statements, a glossary of defined terms and a related reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures including the reconciliations of Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Funds From Operations ("FFO") per share and Normalized Funds From Operations ("Normalized FFO") per share.
Table of Contents
THE DALTON - ALEXANDRIA, VA
- 2024 Company Outlook and Update
- Why Equity Residential
17 What's Driving Our Business
23 Portfolio Strategy/Capital Allocation
- Superior Operating Platform - Innovation
- Balance Sheet
- Corporate Responsibility
- Guidance and Glossary of Terms
2024 Outlook and Update
Key Same Store Operating Metrics
May 2024(1)
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Physical Occupancy
96.5%
96.3%
95.8%
Percentage of
57.0%
61.1%
59.1%
Residents Renewing
New Lease
0.4%
(2.2%)
(4.6%)
Change
Renewal Rate
5.0%
4.7%
5.1%
Achieved
Blended Rate
2.9%
1.6%
0.7%
(1) May 2024 stats are preliminary as of 5/24/2024.
- We expect to deliver 2024 Same Store revenue, NOI and Normalized FFO results towards the higher end of our existing guidance ranges due to:
- Sustained high demand driving Physical Occupancy above expectations across our markets.
- Strong pricing power in our East Coast markets and continued recovery in our West Coast markets.
- Same Store expense results that are trending towards the low end of our existing guidance range due to better than expected performance in Utilities and Repairs and Maintenance expenses.
- We continue to seek to deploy capital to optimize our portfolio mix despite a challenging transaction environment.
- We are supported by a strong balance sheet with limited funding and interest rate risk.
2024 Performance Considerations
- Long-termfundamentals in Equity Residential's markets support a healthy multifamily operating environment.
Factors Supporting 2024 Growth
Job market remains
New supply in Established
constructive with low
General undersupply of housing
Markets (~95% of portfolio) is
unemployment and solid wage
with single family home costs
manageable relative to highly
growth. Our high earning
expected to remain high.
supplied Sunbelt.
consumer also remains
financially resilient.
2024 Embedded Growth of 1.4%
Bad Debt, Net should continue
Innovation initiatives will add to
is in line with pre-pandemic
to improve (~30 bps forecasted
Other Income and reduce
norms.
contribution to growth).
expenses in 2024 (~$10M).
Pricing Trend is
Off to a Good Start
PRICING TREND SEASONALITY
2024 Pricing Trend is performing
well due to a pull back in concession
usage on the West Coast and strength on the East Coast.
Typical Year
2023
2024
2023 reflected a return to pre- pandemic seasonal trends with some additional weakness in San Francisco and Seattle.
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Note: 2024 data as of 5/24/24.
San Francisco and Seattle continue to
Market Spotlight: Seattle and San Francisco
make progress.
San Francisco (15% of NOI)
- Quality of life issues continue to improve in downtown San Francisco while areas like the South Bay are feeling the positive impact of return to office and job growth.
-
Epicenter of AI development.
- Market received ~40% of all tech VC funding in 2023.
Physical Occupancy
95.4% 96.4% 96.3%
Blended Rate
Market has demand
2.8%
but lacks robust
1.6%
pricing power.
(3.1%)
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
(1)
May QTD
Seattle (11% of NOI)
- Tech employment picture stabilizing and market is well positioned to benefit from growth in AI.
- Recent municipal primary elections won by business-friendly candidates focused on public safety.
- City in the midst of a $700 million investment in improvements to waterfront which will contribute significantly to quality of life.
Physical Occupancy
95.3%
96.1%
96.3%
Blended Rate
Market has good
3.6%
momentum as we2.8% begin the primary
leasing season.
(1.4%)
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
May QTD(1)
(1) Data through 5/24/24.
Guidance
EQR is a top 2024
Performer.
Quarterly
Annual
FY 2024
Peer Weighted
(unchanged
FY 2024
Peer Weighted
Actual Q1 2024
from Q1 2024
Growth at
Average
(1)
Average (1)
earnings
Midpoint
release)
Same Store Assumptions:
Physical
96.3%
95.9%
95.9%
Occupancy
Revenue Change
4.1%
3.1%
2.0% to 3.0%
2.5%
2.0%
Expense Change
1.3%
5.3%
3.5% to 4.5%
4.0%
4.8%
NOI Change
5.5%
2.1%
1.0% to 2.6%
1.8%
0.8%
EPS
$0.77
$2.91 to $3.01
FFO Per Share
$0.87
$3.74 to $3.84
Normalized FFO
$0.93
$3.80 to $3.90
1.9%
0.2%
("NFFO") Per Share
(1) Peer Average weighted by market capitalization as of 3/31/2024. Includes: AIRC, AVB, CPT, ESS, MAA and UDR
We buy, build and manage multifamily properties through a disciplined, strategic approach.
Why EQR
"I believe in the fundamentals of business - supply and demand, liquidity equals value, good corporate governance and reliable partners."
- Sam Zell
SAXTON - SEATTLE, WA
Why Equity Residential is an Attractive Investment Opportunity
Undersupply of
Housing in the
United States
Favorable
Supply/Demand
Dynamic in EQR
Markets
Excellent
Investment
Above Sector
Opportunities in
Average
Existing Portfolio
Expected Growth
(renovations,
sustainability, etc.)
EQR:
Attractive
Investment
Opportunity
Consensus FFO
Multiple Low vs.
History
Significant
Discount to
NAV/Intrinsic
Value
High-Earning,
Well-Employed
Well-Covered
Resident Profile
Dividend with
That Favors
Strong Credit
Simple Business
Premium Yield to
Renting for
Profile Positions
Model Avoids
S&P 500
Lifestyle/Cost
Company to Take
Risky and
Reasons
Advantage of
Complex
Market
Investments
Dislocation
Equity
Residential
299
79,688
12
At A Glance
Communities
Apartment Units
Strategic Markets
Member of the S&P 500 since 2001
11.0%
6.0%
Annual Total
Dividend
Shareholder Return
CAGR
Since 1993 IPO(1)
2011 to 2024
$31.9B
>$1.0B
Enterprise
Dividends
Value(2)
Distributed Annually
LOFTS AT KENDALL SQUARE - CAMBRIDGE, MA
- As of 4/30/24
- As of 3/31/24
