455 EYE STREET - WASHINGTON, DC

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Creating

Communities

Where People

Thrive

JUNE 2024

See pages 32 through 37 for information about forward-looking statements, a glossary of defined terms and a related reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures including the reconciliations of Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Funds From Operations ("FFO") per share and Normalized Funds From Operations ("Normalized FFO") per share.

Table of Contents

THE DALTON - ALEXANDRIA, VA

  1. 2024 Company Outlook and Update
  1. Why Equity Residential

17 What's Driving Our Business

23 Portfolio Strategy/Capital Allocation

  1. Superior Operating Platform - Innovation
  1. Balance Sheet
  1. Corporate Responsibility
  1. Guidance and Glossary of Terms

2 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

2024 Outlook and Update

Key Same Store Operating Metrics

May 2024(1)

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Physical Occupancy

96.5%

96.3%

95.8%

Percentage of

57.0%

61.1%

59.1%

Residents Renewing

New Lease

0.4%

(2.2%)

(4.6%)

Change

Renewal Rate

5.0%

4.7%

5.1%

Achieved

Blended Rate

2.9%

1.6%

0.7%

(1) May 2024 stats are preliminary as of 5/24/2024.

  • We expect to deliver 2024 Same Store revenue, NOI and Normalized FFO results towards the higher end of our existing guidance ranges due to:
    • Sustained high demand driving Physical Occupancy above expectations across our markets.
    • Strong pricing power in our East Coast markets and continued recovery in our West Coast markets.
    • Same Store expense results that are trending towards the low end of our existing guidance range due to better than expected performance in Utilities and Repairs and Maintenance expenses.
  • We continue to seek to deploy capital to optimize our portfolio mix despite a challenging transaction environment.
  • We are supported by a strong balance sheet with limited funding and interest rate risk.

3 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

2024 Performance Considerations

  • Long-termfundamentals in Equity Residential's markets support a healthy multifamily operating environment.

Factors Supporting 2024 Growth

Job market remains

New supply in Established

constructive with low

General undersupply of housing

Markets (~95% of portfolio) is

unemployment and solid wage

with single family home costs

manageable relative to highly

growth. Our high earning

expected to remain high.

supplied Sunbelt.

consumer also remains

financially resilient.

2024 Embedded Growth of 1.4%

Bad Debt, Net should continue

Innovation initiatives will add to

is in line with pre-pandemic

to improve (~30 bps forecasted

Other Income and reduce

norms.

contribution to growth).

expenses in 2024 (~$10M).

4 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

Pricing Trend is

Off to a Good Start

PRICING TREND SEASONALITY

2024 Pricing Trend is performing

well due to a pull back in concession

usage on the West Coast and strength on the East Coast.

Typical Year

2023

2024

2023 reflected a return to pre- pandemic seasonal trends with some additional weakness in San Francisco and Seattle.

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

5 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

Note: 2024 data as of 5/24/24.

San Francisco and Seattle continue to

Market Spotlight: Seattle and San Francisco

make progress.

San Francisco (15% of NOI)

  • Quality of life issues continue to improve in downtown San Francisco while areas like the South Bay are feeling the positive impact of return to office and job growth.
  • Epicenter of AI development.
    - Market received ~40% of all tech VC funding in 2023.

Physical Occupancy

95.4% 96.4% 96.3%

Blended Rate

Market has demand

2.8%

but lacks robust

1.6%

pricing power.

(3.1%)

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

(1)

May QTD

6 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

Seattle (11% of NOI)

  • Tech employment picture stabilizing and market is well positioned to benefit from growth in AI.
  • Recent municipal primary elections won by business-friendly candidates focused on public safety.
  • City in the midst of a $700 million investment in improvements to waterfront which will contribute significantly to quality of life.

Physical Occupancy

95.3%

96.1%

96.3%

Blended Rate

Market has good

3.6%

momentum as we2.8% begin the primary

leasing season.

(1.4%)

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

May QTD(1)

(1) Data through 5/24/24.

Guidance

EQR is a top 2024

Performer.

Quarterly

Annual

FY 2024

Peer Weighted

(unchanged

FY 2024

Peer Weighted

Actual Q1 2024

from Q1 2024

Growth at

Average

(1)

Average (1)

earnings

Midpoint

release)

Same Store Assumptions:

Physical

96.3%

95.9%

95.9%

Occupancy

Revenue Change

4.1%

3.1%

2.0% to 3.0%

2.5%

2.0%

Expense Change

1.3%

5.3%

3.5% to 4.5%

4.0%

4.8%

NOI Change

5.5%

2.1%

1.0% to 2.6%

1.8%

0.8%

EPS

$0.77

$2.91 to $3.01

FFO Per Share

$0.87

$3.74 to $3.84

Normalized FFO

$0.93

$3.80 to $3.90

1.9%

0.2%

("NFFO") Per Share

7 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024.

(1) Peer Average weighted by market capitalization as of 3/31/2024. Includes: AIRC, AVB, CPT, ESS, MAA and UDR

We buy, build and manage multifamily properties through a disciplined, strategic approach.

Why EQR

"I believe in the fundamentals of business - supply and demand, liquidity equals value, good corporate governance and reliable partners."

  • Sam Zell

8 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

SAXTON - SEATTLE, WA

Why Equity Residential is an Attractive Investment Opportunity

Undersupply of

Housing in the

United States

Favorable

Supply/Demand

Dynamic in EQR

Markets

Excellent

Investment

Above Sector

Opportunities in

Average

Existing Portfolio

Expected Growth

(renovations,

sustainability, etc.)

EQR:

Attractive

Investment

Opportunity

Consensus FFO

Multiple Low vs.

History

Significant

Discount to

NAV/Intrinsic

Value

High-Earning,

Well-Employed

Well-Covered

Resident Profile

Dividend with

That Favors

Strong Credit

Simple Business

Premium Yield to

Renting for

Profile Positions

Model Avoids

S&P 500

Lifestyle/Cost

Company to Take

Risky and

Reasons

Advantage of

Complex

Market

Investments

Dislocation

9 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

Equity

Residential

299

79,688

12

At A Glance

Communities

Apartment Units

Strategic Markets

Member of the S&P 500 since 2001

11.0%

6.0%

Annual Total

Dividend

Shareholder Return

CAGR

Since 1993 IPO(1)

2011 to 2024

10 I INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

$31.9B

>$1.0B

Enterprise

Dividends

Value(2)

Distributed Annually

LOFTS AT KENDALL SQUARE - CAMBRIDGE, MA

  1. As of 4/30/24
  2. As of 3/31/24

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Equity Residential published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 20:29:29 UTC.