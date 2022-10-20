Advanced search
Equity Residential Issues 2022 ESG Report
BU
Jefferies Lowers Equity Residential's Price Target to $64 From $72, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $74 From $86, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Equity Residential Issues 2022 ESG Report

10/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), a recognized leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, today announced the publication of its 2022 ESG Report. The report describes the Company’s commitment to ESG principles and values as well as its goals and achievements in these areas.

“We are pleased to publish our ninth annual ESG report and share with our stakeholders the continued progress that we have made on these vital issues,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “We are proud to continue to be recognized as an ESG leader and understand that a focus on ESG is an important component of creating long-term value for our shareholders, residents, employees and communities.”

Highlights in this year’s report:

Environmental:

  • The Company has established ambitious new greenhouse gas emissions targets under the Science Based Targets framework.
  • The Company became an Energy Star Partner, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program that delivers environmental benefits and financial value through superior energy efficiency.
  • The Company was selected for the Empire Building Challenge to Advance Climate-Friendly Buildings in New York State.
  • The Company was named Industry Top Rated and Regional Top Rated by Sustainalytics.
  • The Company is 5-Star Rated by GRESB.

Social:

  • The Company’s ongoing focus on supporting a diverse and inclusive culture by:
    • further enhancing our processes around hiring and promotion to ensure a diverse slate of candidates is sought for every mid-level and higher role; and
    • adding additional outreach efforts to build a future pipeline of diverse talent.
  • 97% of the Company’s employees completed cultural citizenship training furthering diversity and inclusion knowledge.
  • The Company was named the Gold National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award recipient.

Governance:

  • Expanded executive compensation leadership goal to include specific and transparent environmental and governance factors.
  • Women and People of Color represent 40% of the Company’s Board of Trustees.
  • The Company was recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek Magazine for 2022.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,594 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2022
