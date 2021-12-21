Equity Residential Named to Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), a recognized leader on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, today announced that the Company has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022 by Newsweek.

“We are pleased to again receive this recognition from Newsweek for our continued efforts to enhance and promote corporate responsibility at Equity Residential,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “Our purpose at Equity Residential is to create communities where people thrive and our commitment to ESG issues is at the core of that purpose.”

The companies on the Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies list are chosen from the top 2,000 companies in the U.S. based on total revenues. Selections are then based on information on company performance on certain key performance indicators regarding ESG issues as disclosed in company published Corporate Social Responsibility reports.

Equity Residential was also recently named the Gold Nareit 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) award recipient. More information on Equity Residential’s ESG activities can be found in the Company’s 2021 ESG Report.

