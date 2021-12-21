Log in
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
Equity Residential Named to Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

12/21/2021
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), a recognized leader on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, today announced that the Company has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022 by Newsweek.

“We are pleased to again receive this recognition from Newsweek for our continued efforts to enhance and promote corporate responsibility at Equity Residential,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “Our purpose at Equity Residential is to create communities where people thrive and our commitment to ESG issues is at the core of that purpose.”

The companies on the Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies list are chosen from the top 2,000 companies in the U.S. based on total revenues. Selections are then based on information on company performance on certain key performance indicators regarding ESG issues as disclosed in company published Corporate Social Responsibility reports.

Equity Residential was also recently named the Gold Nareit 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) award recipient. More information on Equity Residential’s ESG activities can be found in the Company’s 2021 ESG Report.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 310 properties consisting of 80,353 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 455 M - -
Net income 2021 915 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 32 525 M 32 525 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL47.86%32 525
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.50.56%33 699
INVITATION HOMES INC.43.17%25 375
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.72.51%25 163
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.30.90%23 868
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.41.97%21 939