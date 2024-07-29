Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Results
All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.47
$
0.37
$
0.10
27.0
%
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
0.94
$
0.93
$
0.01
1.1
%
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
0.97
$
0.94
$
0.03
3.2
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.24
$
0.92
$
0.32
34.8
%
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
1.80
$
1.78
$
0.02
1.1
%
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
1.91
$
1.82
$
0.09
4.9
%
Recent Highlights
- Same store revenue increased 2.9% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong demand and modest supply across most of our markets. Same store expense increased 2.7% with low growth in our primary expense categories. Same store Net Operating Income (NOI) increased 3.0%.
- The Company raised the guidance midpoint for its same store revenues by 70 basis points to 3.2% driven by better Physical Occupancy and Blended Rate. The Company also lowered the guidance midpoint for its same store expenses by 100 basis points to 3.0% and increased the guidance midpoint for its same store NOI by 145 basis points to 3.25%.
- Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired two properties consisting of 644 apartment units, located in Atlanta and Dallas/Ft. Worth, for an aggregate acquisition price of $216.8 million. The Company is also under contract to acquire an additional property consisting of 202 apartment units, located in Denver, for an acquisition price of $77.0 million.
"We are pleased to report results that exceeded our expectations and to be seeing positive forward momentum in our business which led us to significantly improve our guidance," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "Our portfolio continues to benefit from steady demand from our well-employed, higher earning renter demographic, elevated single family housing costs and manageable new apartment supply across most of our markets. We also continue to see positive customer satisfaction and employee engagement results. I commend my colleagues across the Company for their work in obtaining these outstanding results."
Full Year 2024 Guidance
The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2024 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Revised
Previous
Change at Midpoint
Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential):
Physical Occupancy
96.2%
95.9%
0.3%
Revenue change
2.9% to 3.5%
2.0% to 3.0%
0.7%
Expense change
2.5% to 3.5%
3.5% to 4.5%
(1.0%)
Net Operating Income (NOI) change
3.0% to 3.5%
1.0% to 2.6%
1.45%
EPS
$3.04 to $3.10
$2.91 to $3.01
$0.11
Growth at midpoint vs. 2023 actual
39.5%
34.5%
FFO per share
$3.72 to $3.78
$3.74 to $3.84
$(0.04)
Growth at midpoint vs. 2023 actual
0.0%
1.1%
Normalized FFO per share
$3.86 to $3.92
$3.80 to $3.90
$0.04
Growth at midpoint vs. 2023 actual
2.9%
1.9%
The change in the full year 2024 EPS guidance range is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, partially offset by higher expected depreciation expense, higher expected other expenses and the items described below.
The change in the full year 2024 FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected other expenses, partially offset by the items described below.
The change in the full year 2024 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to:
Expected
Revised Full Year 2024 vs.
Same store NOI
$
0.07
Corporate overhead (1)
(0.02
)
Other items
(0.01
)
Net
$
0.04
|(1)
Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.
The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.
Results Per Share
The changes in EPS for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to higher property sale gains, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative) Impact
Second Quarter 2024 vs.
June YTD 2024 vs.
Same store NOI
$
0.04
$
0.10
Lease-Up NOI
–
0.01
2024 and 2023 transaction activity impact on NOI, net
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Corporate overhead
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Other items
0.01
0.02
Net
$
0.03
$
0.09
Same Store Results
The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented (includes Residential and Non-Residential).
Second Quarter 2024 vs.
Second Quarter 2024 vs.
June YTD 2024 vs.
Apartment Units
77,054
77,893
77,054
Physical Occupancy
96.4% vs. 95.9%
96.4% vs. 96.3%
96.3% vs. 95.9%
Revenues
2.9%
0.5%
3.5%
Expenses
2.7%
(2.6%)
2.0%
NOI
3.0%
2.0%
4.3%
The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.
Second Quarter 2024 vs.
Second Quarter 2024 vs.
June YTD 2024 vs.
% Change
% Change
% Change
Same Store Residential Revenues-
comparable period
Lease rates
2.5
%
0.7
%
2.7
%
Leasing Concessions
(0.3
%)
0.0
%
(0.3
%)
Vacancy gain (loss)
0.4
%
(0.1
%)
0.4
%
Bad Debt, Net (1)
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
Other (2)
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.4
%
Same Store Residential Revenues-
current period
3.0
%
1.0
%
3.4
%
(1)
Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. See page 13 for more detail.
(2)
Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.
See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.
Residential Same Store Operating Statistics
The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 77,054 same store apartment units):
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Physical Occupancy
96.4%
96.3%
Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter
57.6%
61.1%
New Lease Change
0.2%
(2.2%)
Renewal Rate Achieved
5.0%
4.7%
Blended Rate (1)
2.9%
1.6%
|(1)
Blended Rates for Established Markets were 3.3% and 1.8% for Q2 2024 and Q1 2024, respectively. See page 17.
June 2024 Blended Rate improved relative to April and May 2024. July 2024 Blended Rate is performing in line with the second quarter of 2024 and is consistent with expectations for this time of year. Management expects the third quarter of 2024 Blended Rate to increase between 2.0% and 3.0% which reflects typical seasonal moderation after the prime leasing season.
Investment Activity
Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired two properties consisting of 644 apartment units, located in Atlanta and Dallas/Ft. Worth, for an aggregate acquisition price of $216.8 million. The Company is also under contract to acquire an additional property consisting of 202 apartment units, located in Denver, for an acquisition price of $77.0 million.
During the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired a 160 apartment unit property, located in suburban Boston and completed in 2023, for approximately $62.6 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.7%. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company sold two properties - one in suburban Washington, D.C. and one in San Francisco - consisting of 327 total apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $85.5 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 6.2%. The average age of the properties sold in the second quarter of 2024 was approximately 35 years.
During the first six months of 2024, the Company acquired the one property in suburban Boston described above. Also during the first six months of 2024, the Company sold five properties consisting of 831 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $334.0 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.7%.
Third Quarter 2024 Guidance
The Company has established guidance ranges for the third quarter of 2024 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Q3 2024
EPS
$0.49 to $0.53
FFO per share
$0.94 to $0.98
Normalized FFO per share
$0.96 to $1.00
The difference between the second quarter of 2024 actual EPS of $0.47 and the third quarter of 2024 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.51 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and the items described below.
The difference between the second quarter of 2024 actual FFO of $0.94 per share and the third quarter of 2024 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.96 per share is due primarily to the items described below.
The difference between the second quarter of 2024 actual Normalized FFO of $0.97 per share and the third quarter of 2024 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.98 per share is due primarily to:
Expected
Third Quarter 2024 vs.
Interest expense, net
$
(0.01
)
Corporate overhead
0.02
Net
$
0.01
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
Rental income
$
1,464,981
$
1,422,397
$
734,163
$
717,309
EXPENSES
Property and maintenance
261,128
262,350
126,498
124,771
Real estate taxes and insurance
214,498
209,749
105,571
103,080
Property management
68,969
62,145
33,511
30,679
General and administrative
34,351
35,041
18,631
18,876
Depreciation
450,093
437,185
224,398
221,355
Total expenses
1,029,039
1,006,470
508,609
498,761
Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties
227,994
100,122
39,809
(87
)
Interest and other income
10,657
3,669
1,328
2,131
Other expenses
(45,123
)
(15,559
)
(13,385
)
(6,564
)
Interest:
Expense incurred, net
(133,040
)
(131,991
)
(65,828
)
(65,590
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(3,836
)
(3,996
)
(1,918
)
(2,017
)
Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from
investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)
492,594
368,172
185,560
146,421
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
(635
)
(634
)
(331
)
(336
)
Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(3,372
)
(2,605
)
(1,674
)
(1,223
)
Net income
488,587
364,933
183,555
144,862
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
(13,278
)
(11,613
)
(5,003
)
(4,554
)
Partially Owned Properties
(2,039
)
(2,082
)
(1,069
)
(1,105
)
Net income attributable to controlling interests
473,270
351,238
177,483
139,203
Preferred distributions
(902
)
(1,545
)
(355
)
(773
)
Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares
(1,444
)
—
—
—
Net income available to Common Shares
$
470,924
$
349,693
$
177,128
$
138,430
Earnings per share – basic:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
1.24
$
0.92
$
0.47
$
0.37
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
378,699
378,492
378,578
378,642
Earnings per share – diluted:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
1.24
$
0.92
$
0.47
$
0.37
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
390,548
391,063
390,542
391,187
Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding
$
1.35
$
1.325
$
0.675
$
0.6625
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
488,587
$
364,933
$
183,555
$
144,862
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially
Owned Properties
(2,039
)
(2,082
)
(1,069
)
(1,105
)
Preferred distributions
(902
)
(1,545
)
(355
)
(773
)
Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares
(1,444
)
—
—
—
Net income available to Common Shares and Units
484,202
361,306
182,131
142,984
Adjustments:
Depreciation
450,093
437,185
224,398
221,355
Depreciation – Non-real estate additions
(1,897
)
(2,259
)
(942
)
(1,103
)
Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties
(1,089
)
(1,055
)
(547
)
(510
)
Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties
1,452
1,226
1,117
594
Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties
(227,994
)
(100,122
)
(39,809
)
87
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
704,767
696,281
366,348
363,407
Adjustments (see note for additional detail):
Write-off of pursuit costs
1,369
1,993
821
661
Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)
losses
1,444
47
—
47
Non-operating asset (gains) losses
(3,216
)
1,031
2,890
317
Other miscellaneous items
40,674
11,343
10,083
5,051
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
745,038
$
710,695
$
380,142
$
369,483
FFO
$
707,113
$
697,826
$
366,703
$
364,180
Preferred distributions
(902
)
(1,545
)
(355
)
(773
)
Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares
(1,444
)
—
—
—
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
704,767
$
696,281
$
366,348
$
363,407
FFO per share and Unit – basic
$
1.81
$
1.79
$
0.94
$
0.93
FFO per share and Unit – diluted
$
1.80
$
1.78
$
0.94
$
0.93
Normalized FFO
$
745,940
$
712,240
$
380,497
$
370,256
Preferred distributions
(902
)
(1,545
)
(355
)
(773
)
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
745,038
$
710,695
$
380,142
$
369,483
Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic
$
1.91
$
1.82
$
0.98
$
0.95
Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted
$
1.91
$
1.82
$
0.97
$
0.94
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic
389,380
389,942
389,271
390,032
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted
390,548
391,063
390,542
391,187
Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Land
$
5,540,352
$
5,581,876
Depreciable property
23,004,377
22,938,426
Projects under development
188,283
78,036
Land held for development
64,781
114,300
Investment in real estate
28,797,793
28,712,638
Accumulated depreciation
(10,163,756
)
(9,810,337
)
Investment in real estate, net
18,634,037
18,902,301
Investments in unconsolidated entities1
341,871
282,049
Cash and cash equivalents
38,298
50,743
Restricted deposits
100,123
89,252
Right-of-use assets
450,796
457,266
Other assets
214,443
252,953
Total assets
$
19,779,568
$
20,034,564
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
1,634,838
$
1,632,902
Notes, net
5,351,461
5,348,417
Line of credit and commercial paper
170,884
409,131
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
114,413
87,377
Accrued interest payable
65,585
65,716
Lease liabilities
309,182
311,640
Other liabilities
292,424
272,596
Security deposits
69,848
69,178
Distributions payable
263,668
259,231
Total liabilities
8,272,303
8,456,188
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership
327,641
289,248
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
100,000,000 shares authorized; 343,100 shares issued and
17,155
37,280
Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 379,086,882 shares issued
3,791
3,793
Paid in capital
9,590,105
9,601,866
Retained earnings
1,357,922
1,437,185
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
6,914
5,704
Total shareholders’ equity
10,975,887
11,085,828
Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
204,032
202,306
Partially Owned Properties
(295
)
994
Total Noncontrolling Interests
203,737
203,300
Total equity
11,179,624
11,289,128
Total liabilities and equity
$
19,779,568
$
20,034,564
1 Includes $279.8 million and $220.2 million in unconsolidated development projects as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Summary
As of June 30, 2024
% of
Average
Apartment
Budgeted
Rental
Markets/Metro Areas
Properties
Units
NOI
Rate
Established Markets:
Los Angeles
58
14,732
17.3
%
$
2,936
Orange County
12
3,718
5.0
%
2,914
San Diego
12
2,878
4.0
%
3,127
Subtotal – Southern California
82
21,328
26.3
%
2,958
Washington, D.C.
47
14,866
16.2
%
2,703
San Francisco
41
11,410
15.2
%
3,323
New York
34
8,536
14.2
%
4,610
Boston
27
7,237
11.9
%
3,595
Seattle
44
9,267
10.5
%
2,604
Subtotal – Established Markets
275
72,644
94.3
%
3,177
Expansion Markets:
Denver
10
3,001
3.0
%
2,407
Atlanta
7
2,111
1.6
%
2,050
Dallas/Ft. Worth
4
1,241
0.7
%
1,912
Austin
3
741
0.4
%
1,798
Subtotal – Expansion Markets
24
7,094
5.7
%
2,152
Total
299
79,738
100.0
%
$
3,087
Properties
Apartment Units
Wholly Owned Properties
284
76,469
Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated
14
3,060
Partially Owned Properties – Unconsolidated
1
209
299
79,738
Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Rollforward Q2 2024
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase Price
Acquisition
3/31/2024
299
79,688
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (1)
1
160
$
62,595
5.7
%
Unconsolidated Land Parcels (2)
—
—
$
33,394
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(2
)
(327
)
$
(85,500
)
(6.2
%)
Completed Developments – Unconsolidated
1
209
Configuration Changes
—
8
6/30/2024
299
79,738
Portfolio Rollforward 2024
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
12/31/2023
302
80,191
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (1)
1
160
$
62,595
5.7
%
Unconsolidated Land Parcels (2)
—
—
$
33,394
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(5
)
(831
)
$
(334,000
)
(5.7
%)
Completed Developments – Unconsolidated
1
209
Configuration Changes
—
9
6/30/2024
299
79,738
(1)
The Company acquired one property in the Boston market in the second quarter of 2024 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at the Acquisition Cap Rate listed above.
(2)
The Company previously entered into separate unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels in suburban Boston, MA and suburban Seattle, WA. The joint ventures acquired their respective land parcels during the second quarter of 2024 for the total purchase price listed. The Company's total investment in these two joint ventures is approximately $53.0 million as of June 30, 2024
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Results
Statistics
Description
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Q2 2024
$
718,169
$
224,525
$
493,644
$
3,107
96.4
%
11.7
%
Q2 2023
$
697,784
$
218,681
$
479,103
$
3,031
95.9
%
11.6
%
Change
$
20,385
$
5,844
$
14,541
$
76
0.5
%
0.1
%
Change
2.9
%
2.7
%
3.0
%
2.5
%
Second Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2024
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,893 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Results
Statistics
Description
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Q2 2024
$
723,146
$
226,320
$
496,826
$
3,096
96.4
%
11.7
%
Q1 2024
$
719,329
$
232,422
$
486,907
$
3,069
96.3
%
8.6
%
Change
$
3,817
$
(6,102
)
$
9,919
$
27
0.1
%
3.1
%
Change
0.5
%
(2.6
%)
2.0
%
0.9
%
June YTD 2024 vs. June YTD 2023
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Results
Statistics
Description
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
June YTD 2024
$
1,432,565
$
455,437
$
977,128
$
3,093
96.3
%
20.2
%
June YTD 2023
$
1,383,857
$
446,721
$
937,136
$
3,004
95.9
%
20.7
%
Change
$
48,708
$
8,716
$
39,992
$
89
0.4
%
(0.5
|%)
Change
3.5
%
2.0
%
4.3
%
3.0
%
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Revenues – GAAP to Cash Basis (1)
($ in thousands)
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023
Second Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2024
June YTD 2024 vs. June YTD 2023
77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
77,893 Same Store Apartment Units
77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
June YTD 2024
June YTD 2023
Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis)
$
691,798
$
671,601
$
696,769
$
689,803
$
1,376,668
$
1,330,997
Leasing Concessions amortized
4,911
3,179
5,014
5,155
9,964
5,940
Leasing Concessions granted (2)
(3,702
)
(4,004
)
(3,815
)
(4,935
)
(8,620
)
(8,162
)
Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing
Concessions on a cash basis
$
693,007
$
670,776
$
697,968
$
690,023
$
1,378,012
$
1,328,775
% change - GAAP revenue
3.0
%
1.0
%
3.4
%
% change - cash revenue
3.3
%
1.2
%
3.7
%
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
(2)
Concession usage is primarily concentrated in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.
Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter
Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Same store revenues
$
718,169
$
714,396
$
706,419
$
702,251
$
697,784
Same store expenses
224,525
230,912
216,956
222,907
218,681
Same store NOI
$
493,644
$
483,484
$
489,463
$
479,344
$
479,103
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Accounts Receivable Balances
Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Balance Sheet (Other assets):
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Residential accounts receivable balances
$
16,271
$
18,120
$
26,534
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(11,147
)
(13,063
)
(22,217
)
Net receivable balances
$
5,124
$
5,057
$
4,317
Straight-line receivable balances
$
7,088
(1)
$
8,297
$
6,506
(1)
Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $3.7 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $7.1 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2024 and the first half of 2025.
Same Store Residential Bad Debt
Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Income Statement (Rental income):
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Bad debts before governmental rental assistance
$
8,066
$
9,141
$
9,483
Governmental rental assistance received
(413
)
(430
)
(660
)
Bad Debt, Net
$
7,653
$
8,711
$
8,823
Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues
1.1
%
1.3
%
1.3
%
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,135
17.6
%
$
2,933
95.7
%
11.7
%
3.3
%
1.4
%
4.2
%
2.5
%
0.7
%
0.3
%
Orange County
3,718
5.1
%
2,914
95.9
%
10.8
%
3.7
%
3.5
%
3.8
%
3.8
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
San Diego
2,878
4.2
%
3,127
95.9
%
11.6
%
4.5
%
0.8
%
5.6
%
4.4
%
0.1
%
1.7
%
Subtotal – Southern California
20,731
26.9
%
2,957
95.8
%
11.5
%
3.6
%
1.6
%
4.3
%
3.0
%
0.5
%
0.5
%
Washington, D.C.
14,554
16.6
%
2,707
97.0
%
11.4
%
4.8
%
2.4
%
5.9
%
4.6
%
0.2
%
0.8
%
San Francisco
11,188
16.1
%
3,323
96.1
%
11.6
%
1.3
%
(2.0
%)
2.7
%
0.8
%
0.4
%
0.7
%
New York
8,536
14.1
%
4,610
97.4
%
9.5
%
3.1
%
5.0
%
1.7
%
2.7
%
0.3
%
(0.6
%)
Boston
7,077
11.3
%
3,609
96.7
%
11.4
%
4.2
%
5.0
%
4.0
%
4.0
%
0.2
%
(0.2
%)
Seattle
9,266
10.3
%
2,604
96.2
%
12.4
%
1.5
%
4.8
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
1.1
%
(2.0
%)
Denver
2,505
2.6
%
2,428
96.8
%
14.3
%
1.0
%
0.0
%
1.4
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
(2.8
%)
Other Expansion Markets
3,197
2.1
%
1,970
95.1
%
16.2
%
(0.7
%)
5.2
%
(4.9
%)
(1.0
%)
0.2
%
1.6
%
Total
77,054
100.0
%
$
3,107
96.4
%
11.7
%
3.0
%
2.6
%
3.2
%
2.5
%
0.5
%
0.1
%
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2024
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,135
17.5
%
$
2,933
95.7
%
11.7
%
0.7
%
(5.6
%)
3.5
%
0.4
%
0.2
%
2.1
%
Orange County
3,718
5.1
%
2,914
95.9
%
10.8
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.5
%
(0.2
%)
3.4
%
San Diego
2,878
4.2
%
3,127
95.9
%
11.6
%
0.6
%
(1.7
%)
1.3
%
0.8
%
(0.2
%)
3.6
%
Subtotal – Southern California
20,731
26.8
%
2,957
95.8
%
11.5
%
0.6
%
(4.3
%)
2.5
%
0.5
%
0.1
%
2.5
%
Washington, D.C.
14,554
16.4
%
2,707
97.0
%
11.4
%
1.5
%
0.9
%
1.7
%
1.6
%
(0.1
%)
4.4
%
San Francisco
11,188
16.0
%
3,323
96.1
%
11.6
%
0.5
%
(9.1
%)
4.9
%
0.9
%
(0.4
%)
2.1
%
New York
8,536
14.0
%
4,610
97.4
%
9.5
%
0.7
%
(2.6
%)
3.2
%
0.4
%
0.4
%
3.0
%
Boston
7,077
11.2
%
3,609
96.7
%
11.4
%
2.6
%
(2.6
%)
4.7
%
1.5
%
1.0
%
4.0
%
Seattle
9,266
10.2
%
2,604
96.2
%
12.4
%
1.5
%
2.5
%
1.1
%
1.3
%
0.1
%
2.7
%
Denver
2,792
2.9
%
2,417
96.8
%
14.0
%
0.9
%
(4.0
%)
3.1
%
0.3
%
0.6
%
3.5
%
Other Expansion Markets
3,749
2.5
%
1,963
95.2
%
16.2
%
(0.2
%)
4.5
%
(3.7
%)
(0.2
%)
0.0
%
3.2
%
Total
77,893
100.0
%
$
3,096
96.4
%
11.7
%
1.0
%
(2.7
%)
2.8
%
0.9
%
0.1
%
3.1
%
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Equity Residential
June YTD 2024 vs. June YTD 2023
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
June YTD 24
June YTD 24
June YTD 24
June YTD 24
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,135
17.5
%
$
2,927
95.6
%
21.3
%
4.2
%
1.4
%
5.5
%
3.9
%
0.4
%
(0.1
%)
Orange County
3,718
5.2
%
2,907
96.0
%
18.2
%
4.8
%
3.5
%
5.2
%
4.9
%
(0.1
%)
0.2
%
San Diego
2,878
4.3
%
3,115
96.0
%
19.6
%
5.5
%
0.9
%
6.9
%
5.0
%
0.4
%
0.0
%
Subtotal – Southern California
20,731
27.0
%
2,950
95.7
%
20.5
%
4.5
%
1.7
%
5.7
%
4.2
%
0.3
%
0.0
%
Washington, D.C.
14,554
16.7
%
2,686
97.0
%
18.4
%
5.1
%
0.3
%
7.5
%
4.8
%
0.3
%
0.5
%
San Francisco
11,188
15.9
%
3,308
96.3
%
21.1
%
1.7
%
0.0
%
2.4
%
1.1
%
0.6
%
0.8
%
New York
8,536
14.1
%
4,601
97.2
%
16.1
%
3.5
%
4.1
%
3.1
%
3.2
%
0.3
%
(1.5
%)
Boston
7,077
11.2
%
3,583
96.2
%
18.8
%
4.5
%
1.2
%
5.9
%
4.3
%
0.2
%
(0.8
%)
Seattle
9,266
10.4
%
2,587
96.2
%
22.2
%
1.0
%
4.9
%
(0.6
%)
(0.1
%)
1.1
%
(3.3
%)
Denver
2,505
2.6
%
2,421
96.5
%
24.4
%
1.1
%
(0.2
%)
1.7
%
1.1
%
0.2
%
(3.8
%)
Other Expansion Markets
3,197
2.1
%
1,972
95.3
%
29.5
%
0.1
%
0.3
%
0.0
%
(0.5
%)
0.4
%
2.6
%
Total
77,054
100.0
%
$
3,093
96.3
%
20.2
%
3.4
%
1.9
%
4.2
%
3.0
%
0.4
%
(0.5
%)
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics
For 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
New Lease Change (1)
Renewal Rate Achieved (1)
Blended Rate (1)
Markets/Metro Areas
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Southern California
(2.4
%)
(3.6
%)
4.5
%
4.4
%
1.5
%
0.5
%
Washington, D.C.
4.9
%
1.6
%
6.7
%
5.7
%
5.9
%
4.0
%
San Francisco
0.4
%
(1.1
%)
5.1
%
4.1
%
2.9
%
1.7
%
New York
3.5
%
(1.1
%)
4.4
%
4.1
%
4.0
%
2.2
%
Boston
0.3
%
(3.4
%)
5.0
%
5.2
%
3.0
%
1.0
%
Seattle
0.5
%
(1.2
%)
5.3
%
6.1
%
3.3
%
2.8
%
Subtotal – Established Markets
0.9
%
(1.8
%)
5.1
%
4.8
%
3.3
%
1.8
%
Denver
(4.6
%)
(6.3
%)
3.9
%
4.3
%
(0.4
%)
(2.0
%)
Other Expansion Markets
(12.5
%)
(8.8
%)
2.7
%
4.1
%
(6.2
%)
(3.8
%)
Subtotal – Expansion Markets
(9.0
%)
(7.7
%)
3.3
%
4.2
%
(3.5
%)
(2.9
%)
Total
0.2
%
(2.2
%)
5.0
%
4.7
%
2.9
%
1.6
%
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
93,565
$
90,629
$
2,936
3.2
%
41.7
%
On-site payroll
42,531
42,507
24
0.1
%
18.9
%
Utilities
32,340
31,537
803
2.5
%
14.4
%
Repairs and maintenance
31,556
31,194
362
1.2
%
14.1
%
Insurance
9,307
8,427
880
10.4
%
4.1
%
Leasing and advertising
2,691
2,535
156
6.2
%
1.2
%
Other on-site operating expenses
12,535
11,852
683
5.8
%
5.6
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
$
224,525
$
218,681
$
5,844
2.7
%
100.0
%
June YTD 2024 vs. June YTD 2023
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands)
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
187,555
$
181,258
$
6,297
3.5