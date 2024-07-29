Guidance Updated on Strong Operating Fundamentals

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.10 27.0 % Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.94 $ 0.93 $ 0.01 1.1 % Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 0.97 $ 0.94 $ 0.03 3.2 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.24 $ 0.92 $ 0.32 34.8 % Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 1.80 $ 1.78 $ 0.02 1.1 % Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 1.91 $ 1.82 $ 0.09 4.9 %

Recent Highlights

Same store revenue increased 2.9% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong demand and modest supply across most of our markets. Same store expense increased 2.7% with low growth in our primary expense categories. Same store Net Operating Income (NOI) increased 3.0%.

The Company raised the guidance midpoint for its same store revenues by 70 basis points to 3.2% driven by better Physical Occupancy and Blended Rate. The Company also lowered the guidance midpoint for its same store expenses by 100 basis points to 3.0% and increased the guidance midpoint for its same store NOI by 145 basis points to 3.25%.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired two properties consisting of 644 apartment units, located in Atlanta and Dallas/Ft. Worth, for an aggregate acquisition price of $216.8 million. The Company is also under contract to acquire an additional property consisting of 202 apartment units, located in Denver, for an acquisition price of $77.0 million.

"We are pleased to report results that exceeded our expectations and to be seeing positive forward momentum in our business which led us to significantly improve our guidance," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "Our portfolio continues to benefit from steady demand from our well-employed, higher earning renter demographic, elevated single family housing costs and manageable new apartment supply across most of our markets. We also continue to see positive customer satisfaction and employee engagement results. I commend my colleagues across the Company for their work in obtaining these outstanding results."

Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2024 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Revised Previous Change at Midpoint Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 96.2% 95.9% 0.3% Revenue change 2.9% to 3.5% 2.0% to 3.0% 0.7% Expense change 2.5% to 3.5% 3.5% to 4.5% (1.0%) Net Operating Income (NOI) change 3.0% to 3.5% 1.0% to 2.6% 1.45% EPS $3.04 to $3.10 $2.91 to $3.01 $0.11 Growth at midpoint vs. 2023 actual 39.5% 34.5% FFO per share $3.72 to $3.78 $3.74 to $3.84 $(0.04) Growth at midpoint vs. 2023 actual 0.0% 1.1% Normalized FFO per share $3.86 to $3.92 $3.80 to $3.90 $0.04 Growth at midpoint vs. 2023 actual 2.9% 1.9%

The change in the full year 2024 EPS guidance range is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, partially offset by higher expected depreciation expense, higher expected other expenses and the items described below.

The change in the full year 2024 FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected other expenses, partially offset by the items described below.

The change in the full year 2024 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to:

Expected

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Revised Full Year 2024 vs.

Previous Full Year 2024 Same store NOI $ 0.07 Corporate overhead (1) (0.02 ) Other items (0.01 ) Net $ 0.04

(1) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.

Results Per Share

The changes in EPS for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to higher property sale gains, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Second Quarter 2024 vs.

Second Quarter 2023 June YTD 2024 vs.

June YTD 2023 Same store NOI $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Lease-Up NOI – 0.01 2024 and 2023 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Corporate overhead (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Other items 0.01 0.02 Net $ 0.03 $ 0.09

Same Store Results

The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented (includes Residential and Non-Residential).

Second Quarter 2024 vs.

Second Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2024 vs.

First Quarter 2024 June YTD 2024 vs.

June YTD 2023 Apartment Units 77,054 77,893 77,054 Physical Occupancy 96.4% vs. 95.9% 96.4% vs. 96.3% 96.3% vs. 95.9% Revenues 2.9% 0.5% 3.5% Expenses 2.7% (2.6%) 2.0% NOI 3.0% 2.0% 4.3%

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.

Second Quarter 2024 vs.

Second Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2024 vs.

First Quarter 2024 June YTD 2024 vs.

June YTD 2023 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates 2.5 % 0.7 % 2.7 % Leasing Concessions (0.3 %) 0.0 % (0.3 %) Vacancy gain (loss) 0.4 % (0.1 %) 0.4 % Bad Debt, Net (1) 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Other (2) 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.4 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period 3.0 % 1.0 % 3.4 %

(1) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. See page 13 for more detail. (2) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 77,054 same store apartment units):

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Physical Occupancy 96.4% 96.3% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter 57.6% 61.1% New Lease Change 0.2% (2.2%) Renewal Rate Achieved 5.0% 4.7% Blended Rate (1) 2.9% 1.6%

(1) Blended Rates for Established Markets were 3.3% and 1.8% for Q2 2024 and Q1 2024, respectively. See page 17.

June 2024 Blended Rate improved relative to April and May 2024. July 2024 Blended Rate is performing in line with the second quarter of 2024 and is consistent with expectations for this time of year. Management expects the third quarter of 2024 Blended Rate to increase between 2.0% and 3.0% which reflects typical seasonal moderation after the prime leasing season.

Investment Activity

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired two properties consisting of 644 apartment units, located in Atlanta and Dallas/Ft. Worth, for an aggregate acquisition price of $216.8 million. The Company is also under contract to acquire an additional property consisting of 202 apartment units, located in Denver, for an acquisition price of $77.0 million.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired a 160 apartment unit property, located in suburban Boston and completed in 2023, for approximately $62.6 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.7%. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company sold two properties - one in suburban Washington, D.C. and one in San Francisco - consisting of 327 total apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $85.5 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 6.2%. The average age of the properties sold in the second quarter of 2024 was approximately 35 years.

During the first six months of 2024, the Company acquired the one property in suburban Boston described above. Also during the first six months of 2024, the Company sold five properties consisting of 831 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $334.0 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.7%.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the third quarter of 2024 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q3 2024

Guidance EPS $0.49 to $0.53 FFO per share $0.94 to $0.98 Normalized FFO per share $0.96 to $1.00

The difference between the second quarter of 2024 actual EPS of $0.47 and the third quarter of 2024 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.51 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the second quarter of 2024 actual FFO of $0.94 per share and the third quarter of 2024 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.96 per share is due primarily to the items described below.

The difference between the second quarter of 2024 actual Normalized FFO of $0.97 per share and the third quarter of 2024 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.98 per share is due primarily to:

Expected

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Third Quarter 2024 vs.

Second Quarter 2024 Interest expense, net $ (0.01 ) Corporate overhead 0.02 Net $ 0.01

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Rental income $ 1,464,981 $ 1,422,397 $ 734,163 $ 717,309 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 261,128 262,350 126,498 124,771 Real estate taxes and insurance 214,498 209,749 105,571 103,080 Property management 68,969 62,145 33,511 30,679 General and administrative 34,351 35,041 18,631 18,876 Depreciation 450,093 437,185 224,398 221,355 Total expenses 1,029,039 1,006,470 508,609 498,761 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 227,994 100,122 39,809 (87 ) Interest and other income 10,657 3,669 1,328 2,131 Other expenses (45,123 ) (15,559 ) (13,385 ) (6,564 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (133,040 ) (131,991 ) (65,828 ) (65,590 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (3,836 ) (3,996 ) (1,918 ) (2,017 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)

on sales of land parcels 492,594 368,172 185,560 146,421 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (635 ) (634 ) (331 ) (336 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (3,372 ) (2,605 ) (1,674 ) (1,223 ) Net income 488,587 364,933 183,555 144,862 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (13,278 ) (11,613 ) (5,003 ) (4,554 ) Partially Owned Properties (2,039 ) (2,082 ) (1,069 ) (1,105 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 473,270 351,238 177,483 139,203 Preferred distributions (902 ) (1,545 ) (355 ) (773 ) Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares (1,444 ) — — — Net income available to Common Shares $ 470,924 $ 349,693 $ 177,128 $ 138,430 Earnings per share – basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.24 $ 0.92 $ 0.47 $ 0.37 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 378,699 378,492 378,578 378,642 Earnings per share – diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.24 $ 0.92 $ 0.47 $ 0.37 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 390,548 391,063 390,542 391,187 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 1.35 $ 1.325 $ 0.675 $ 0.6625

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 488,587 $ 364,933 $ 183,555 $ 144,862 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially Owned Properties (2,039 ) (2,082 ) (1,069 ) (1,105 ) Preferred distributions (902 ) (1,545 ) (355 ) (773 ) Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares (1,444 ) — — — Net income available to Common Shares and Units 484,202 361,306 182,131 142,984 Adjustments: Depreciation 450,093 437,185 224,398 221,355 Depreciation – Non-real estate additions (1,897 ) (2,259 ) (942 ) (1,103 ) Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties (1,089 ) (1,055 ) (547 ) (510 ) Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties 1,452 1,226 1,117 594 Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (227,994 ) (100,122 ) (39,809 ) 87 FFO available to Common Shares and Units 704,767 696,281 366,348 363,407 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Write-off of pursuit costs 1,369 1,993 821 661 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 1,444 47 — 47 Non-operating asset (gains) losses (3,216 ) 1,031 2,890 317 Other miscellaneous items 40,674 11,343 10,083 5,051 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 745,038 $ 710,695 $ 380,142 $ 369,483 FFO $ 707,113 $ 697,826 $ 366,703 $ 364,180 Preferred distributions (902 ) (1,545 ) (355 ) (773 ) Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares (1,444 ) — — — FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 704,767 $ 696,281 $ 366,348 $ 363,407 FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 1.81 $ 1.79 $ 0.94 $ 0.93 FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 1.80 $ 1.78 $ 0.94 $ 0.93 Normalized FFO $ 745,940 $ 712,240 $ 380,497 $ 370,256 Preferred distributions (902 ) (1,545 ) (355 ) (773 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 745,038 $ 710,695 $ 380,142 $ 369,483 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 1.91 $ 1.82 $ 0.98 $ 0.95 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 1.91 $ 1.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.94 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic 389,380 389,942 389,271 390,032 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted 390,548 391,063 390,542 391,187

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Land $ 5,540,352 $ 5,581,876 Depreciable property 23,004,377 22,938,426 Projects under development 188,283 78,036 Land held for development 64,781 114,300 Investment in real estate 28,797,793 28,712,638 Accumulated depreciation (10,163,756 ) (9,810,337 ) Investment in real estate, net 18,634,037 18,902,301 Investments in unconsolidated entities1 341,871 282,049 Cash and cash equivalents 38,298 50,743 Restricted deposits 100,123 89,252 Right-of-use assets 450,796 457,266 Other assets 214,443 252,953 Total assets $ 19,779,568 $ 20,034,564 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,634,838 $ 1,632,902 Notes, net 5,351,461 5,348,417 Line of credit and commercial paper 170,884 409,131 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 114,413 87,377 Accrued interest payable 65,585 65,716 Lease liabilities 309,182 311,640 Other liabilities 292,424 272,596 Security deposits 69,848 69,178 Distributions payable 263,668 259,231 Total liabilities 8,272,303 8,456,188 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership 327,641 289,248 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 343,100 shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 745,600 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 17,155 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 379,086,882 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 379,291,417

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 3,791 3,793 Paid in capital 9,590,105 9,601,866 Retained earnings 1,357,922 1,437,185 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,914 5,704 Total shareholders’ equity 10,975,887 11,085,828 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 204,032 202,306 Partially Owned Properties (295 ) 994 Total Noncontrolling Interests 203,737 203,300 Total equity 11,179,624 11,289,128 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,779,568 $ 20,034,564

1 Includes $279.8 million and $220.2 million in unconsolidated development projects as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of June 30, 2024

% of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 58 14,732 17.3 % $ 2,936 Orange County 12 3,718 5.0 % 2,914 San Diego 12 2,878 4.0 % 3,127 Subtotal – Southern California 82 21,328 26.3 % 2,958 Washington, D.C. 47 14,866 16.2 % 2,703 San Francisco 41 11,410 15.2 % 3,323 New York 34 8,536 14.2 % 4,610 Boston 27 7,237 11.9 % 3,595 Seattle 44 9,267 10.5 % 2,604 Subtotal – Established Markets 275 72,644 94.3 % 3,177 Expansion Markets: Denver 10 3,001 3.0 % 2,407 Atlanta 7 2,111 1.6 % 2,050 Dallas/Ft. Worth 4 1,241 0.7 % 1,912 Austin 3 741 0.4 % 1,798 Subtotal – Expansion Markets 24 7,094 5.7 % 2,152 Total 299 79,738 100.0 % $ 3,087

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 284 76,469 Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated 14 3,060 Partially Owned Properties – Unconsolidated 1 209 299 79,738

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential

Portfolio Rollforward Q2 2024 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 3/31/2024 299 79,688 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (1) 1 160 $ 62,595 5.7 % Unconsolidated Land Parcels (2) — — $ 33,394 Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (2 ) (327 ) $ (85,500 ) (6.2 %) Completed Developments – Unconsolidated 1 209 Configuration Changes — 8 6/30/2024 299 79,738

Portfolio Rollforward 2024 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2023 302 80,191 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (1) 1 160 $ 62,595 5.7 % Unconsolidated Land Parcels (2) — — $ 33,394 Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (5 ) (831 ) $ (334,000 ) (5.7 %) Completed Developments – Unconsolidated 1 209 Configuration Changes — 9 6/30/2024 299 79,738

(1) The Company acquired one property in the Boston market in the second quarter of 2024 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at the Acquisition Cap Rate listed above. (2) The Company previously entered into separate unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels in suburban Boston, MA and suburban Seattle, WA. The joint ventures acquired their respective land parcels during the second quarter of 2024 for the total purchase price listed. The Company's total investment in these two joint ventures is approximately $53.0 million as of June 30, 2024

Equity Residential

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Results Statistics Description Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Q2 2024 $ 718,169 $ 224,525 $ 493,644 $ 3,107 96.4 % 11.7 % Q2 2023 $ 697,784 $ 218,681 $ 479,103 $ 3,031 95.9 % 11.6 % Change $ 20,385 $ 5,844 $ 14,541 $ 76 0.5 % 0.1 % Change 2.9 % 2.7 % 3.0 % 2.5 %

Second Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2024 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,893 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Results Statistics Description Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Q2 2024 $ 723,146 $ 226,320 $ 496,826 $ 3,096 96.4 % 11.7 % Q1 2024 $ 719,329 $ 232,422 $ 486,907 $ 3,069 96.3 % 8.6 % Change $ 3,817 $ (6,102 ) $ 9,919 $ 27 0.1 % 3.1 % Change 0.5 % (2.6 %) 2.0 % 0.9 %

June YTD 2024 vs. June YTD 2023 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Results Statistics Description Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover June YTD 2024 $ 1,432,565 $ 455,437 $ 977,128 $ 3,093 96.3 % 20.2 % June YTD 2023 $ 1,383,857 $ 446,721 $ 937,136 $ 3,004 95.9 % 20.7 % Change $ 48,708 $ 8,716 $ 39,992 $ 89 0.4 % (0.5 %) Change 3.5 % 2.0 % 4.3 % 3.0 %

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Revenues – GAAP to Cash Basis (1) ($ in thousands) Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2024 June YTD 2024 vs. June YTD 2023 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units 77,893 Same Store Apartment Units 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 June YTD 2024 June YTD 2023 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 691,798 $ 671,601 $ 696,769 $ 689,803 $ 1,376,668 $ 1,330,997 Leasing Concessions amortized 4,911 3,179 5,014 5,155 9,964 5,940 Leasing Concessions granted (2) (3,702 ) (4,004 ) (3,815 ) (4,935 ) (8,620 ) (8,162 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis $ 693,007 $ 670,776 $ 697,968 $ 690,023 $ 1,378,012 $ 1,328,775 % change - GAAP revenue 3.0 % 1.0 % 3.4 % % change - cash revenue 3.3 % 1.2 % 3.7 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail. (2) Concession usage is primarily concentrated in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Same store revenues $ 718,169 $ 714,396 $ 706,419 $ 702,251 $ 697,784 Same store expenses 224,525 230,912 216,956 222,907 218,681 Same store NOI $ 493,644 $ 483,484 $ 489,463 $ 479,344 $ 479,103

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Accounts Receivable Balances Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Balance Sheet (Other assets): June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Residential accounts receivable balances $ 16,271 $ 18,120 $ 26,534 Allowance for doubtful accounts (11,147 ) (13,063 ) (22,217 ) Net receivable balances $ 5,124 $ 5,057 $ 4,317 Straight-line receivable balances $ 7,088 (1) $ 8,297 $ 6,506

(1) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $3.7 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $7.1 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Income Statement (Rental income): Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Bad debts before governmental rental assistance $ 8,066 $ 9,141 $ 9,483 Governmental rental assistance received (413 ) (430 ) (660 ) Bad Debt, Net $ 7,653 $ 8,711 $ 8,823 Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues 1.1 % 1.3 % 1.3 %

Equity Residential Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q2 2024

% of

Actual

NOI Q2 2024

Average

Rental

Rate Q2 2024

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q2 2024

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,135 17.6 % $ 2,933 95.7 % 11.7 % 3.3 % 1.4 % 4.2 % 2.5 % 0.7 % 0.3 % Orange County 3,718 5.1 % 2,914 95.9 % 10.8 % 3.7 % 3.5 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 0.0 % 0.2 % San Diego 2,878 4.2 % 3,127 95.9 % 11.6 % 4.5 % 0.8 % 5.6 % 4.4 % 0.1 % 1.7 % Subtotal – Southern California 20,731 26.9 % 2,957 95.8 % 11.5 % 3.6 % 1.6 % 4.3 % 3.0 % 0.5 % 0.5 % Washington, D.C. 14,554 16.6 % 2,707 97.0 % 11.4 % 4.8 % 2.4 % 5.9 % 4.6 % 0.2 % 0.8 % San Francisco 11,188 16.1 % 3,323 96.1 % 11.6 % 1.3 % (2.0 %) 2.7 % 0.8 % 0.4 % 0.7 % New York 8,536 14.1 % 4,610 97.4 % 9.5 % 3.1 % 5.0 % 1.7 % 2.7 % 0.3 % (0.6 %) Boston 7,077 11.3 % 3,609 96.7 % 11.4 % 4.2 % 5.0 % 4.0 % 4.0 % 0.2 % (0.2 %) Seattle 9,266 10.3 % 2,604 96.2 % 12.4 % 1.5 % 4.8 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 1.1 % (2.0 %) Denver 2,505 2.6 % 2,428 96.8 % 14.3 % 1.0 % 0.0 % 1.4 % 0.6 % 0.6 % (2.8 %) Other Expansion Markets 3,197 2.1 % 1,970 95.1 % 16.2 % (0.7 %) 5.2 % (4.9 %) (1.0 %) 0.2 % 1.6 % Total 77,054 100.0 % $ 3,107 96.4 % 11.7 % 3.0 % 2.6 % 3.2 % 2.5 % 0.5 % 0.1 %

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Equity Residential Second Quarter 2024 vs. First Quarter 2024 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q2 2024

% of

Actual

NOI Q2 2024

Average

Rental

Rate Q2 2024

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q2 2024

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,135 17.5 % $ 2,933 95.7 % 11.7 % 0.7 % (5.6 %) 3.5 % 0.4 % 0.2 % 2.1 % Orange County 3,718 5.1 % 2,914 95.9 % 10.8 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.5 % (0.2 %) 3.4 % San Diego 2,878 4.2 % 3,127 95.9 % 11.6 % 0.6 % (1.7 %) 1.3 % 0.8 % (0.2 %) 3.6 % Subtotal – Southern California 20,731 26.8 % 2,957 95.8 % 11.5 % 0.6 % (4.3 %) 2.5 % 0.5 % 0.1 % 2.5 % Washington, D.C. 14,554 16.4 % 2,707 97.0 % 11.4 % 1.5 % 0.9 % 1.7 % 1.6 % (0.1 %) 4.4 % San Francisco 11,188 16.0 % 3,323 96.1 % 11.6 % 0.5 % (9.1 %) 4.9 % 0.9 % (0.4 %) 2.1 % New York 8,536 14.0 % 4,610 97.4 % 9.5 % 0.7 % (2.6 %) 3.2 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 3.0 % Boston 7,077 11.2 % 3,609 96.7 % 11.4 % 2.6 % (2.6 %) 4.7 % 1.5 % 1.0 % 4.0 % Seattle 9,266 10.2 % 2,604 96.2 % 12.4 % 1.5 % 2.5 % 1.1 % 1.3 % 0.1 % 2.7 % Denver 2,792 2.9 % 2,417 96.8 % 14.0 % 0.9 % (4.0 %) 3.1 % 0.3 % 0.6 % 3.5 % Other Expansion Markets 3,749 2.5 % 1,963 95.2 % 16.2 % (0.2 %) 4.5 % (3.7 %) (0.2 %) 0.0 % 3.2 % Total 77,893 100.0 % $ 3,096 96.4 % 11.7 % 1.0 % (2.7 %) 2.8 % 0.9 % 0.1 % 3.1 %

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Equity Residential June YTD 2024 vs. June YTD 2023 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units June YTD 24

% of

Actual

NOI June YTD 24

Average

Rental

Rate June YTD 24

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % June YTD 24

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,135 17.5 % $ 2,927 95.6 % 21.3 % 4.2 % 1.4 % 5.5 % 3.9 % 0.4 % (0.1 %) Orange County 3,718 5.2 % 2,907 96.0 % 18.2 % 4.8 % 3.5 % 5.2 % 4.9 % (0.1 %) 0.2 % San Diego 2,878 4.3 % 3,115 96.0 % 19.6 % 5.5 % 0.9 % 6.9 % 5.0 % 0.4 % 0.0 % Subtotal – Southern California 20,731 27.0 % 2,950 95.7 % 20.5 % 4.5 % 1.7 % 5.7 % 4.2 % 0.3 % 0.0 % Washington, D.C. 14,554 16.7 % 2,686 97.0 % 18.4 % 5.1 % 0.3 % 7.5 % 4.8 % 0.3 % 0.5 % San Francisco 11,188 15.9 % 3,308 96.3 % 21.1 % 1.7 % 0.0 % 2.4 % 1.1 % 0.6 % 0.8 % New York 8,536 14.1 % 4,601 97.2 % 16.1 % 3.5 % 4.1 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 0.3 % (1.5 %) Boston 7,077 11.2 % 3,583 96.2 % 18.8 % 4.5 % 1.2 % 5.9 % 4.3 % 0.2 % (0.8 %) Seattle 9,266 10.4 % 2,587 96.2 % 22.2 % 1.0 % 4.9 % (0.6 %) (0.1 %) 1.1 % (3.3 %) Denver 2,505 2.6 % 2,421 96.5 % 24.4 % 1.1 % (0.2 %) 1.7 % 1.1 % 0.2 % (3.8 %) Other Expansion Markets 3,197 2.1 % 1,972 95.3 % 29.5 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.0 % (0.5 %) 0.4 % 2.6 % Total 77,054 100.0 % $ 3,093 96.3 % 20.2 % 3.4 % 1.9 % 4.2 % 3.0 % 0.4 % (0.5 %)

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics For 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units New Lease Change (1) Renewal Rate Achieved (1) Blended Rate (1) Markets/Metro Areas Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Southern California (2.4 %) (3.6 %) 4.5 % 4.4 % 1.5 % 0.5 % Washington, D.C. 4.9 % 1.6 % 6.7 % 5.7 % 5.9 % 4.0 % San Francisco 0.4 % (1.1 %) 5.1 % 4.1 % 2.9 % 1.7 % New York 3.5 % (1.1 %) 4.4 % 4.1 % 4.0 % 2.2 % Boston 0.3 % (3.4 %) 5.0 % 5.2 % 3.0 % 1.0 % Seattle 0.5 % (1.2 %) 5.3 % 6.1 % 3.3 % 2.8 % Subtotal – Established Markets 0.9 % (1.8 %) 5.1 % 4.8 % 3.3 % 1.8 % Denver (4.6 %) (6.3 %) 3.9 % 4.3 % (0.4 %) (2.0 %) Other Expansion Markets (12.5 %) (8.8 %) 2.7 % 4.1 % (6.2 %) (3.8 %) Subtotal – Expansion Markets (9.0 %) (7.7 %) 3.3 % 4.2 % (3.5 %) (2.9 %) Total 0.2 % (2.2 %) 5.0 % 4.7 % 2.9 % 1.6 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.

Equity Residential

Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 77,054 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $

Change %

Change % of

Q2 2024

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 93,565 $ 90,629 $ 2,936 3.2 % 41.7 % On-site payroll 42,531 42,507 24 0.1 % 18.9 % Utilities 32,340 31,537 803 2.5 % 14.4 % Repairs and maintenance 31,556 31,194 362 1.2 % 14.1 % Insurance 9,307 8,427 880 10.4 % 4.1 % Leasing and advertising 2,691 2,535 156 6.2 % 1.2 % Other on-site operating expenses 12,535 11,852 683 5.8 % 5.6 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2) $ 224,525 $ 218,681 $ 5,844 2.7 % 100.0 %