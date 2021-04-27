Log in
Equity Residential : 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information

04/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
First Quarter 2021 Results

NEWS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 27, 2021

Equity Residential Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Full Year Guidance Ranges Raised as Broad-Based Recovery Continues

Chicago, IL - April 27, 2021 - Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and has posted a Q1 2021 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

First Quarter 2021 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended March 31,

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

$

0.15

$

0.83

$

(0.68)

(81.9%)

Funds from Operations (FFO) per share

$

0.67

$

0.86

$

(0.19)

(22.1%)

Normalized FFO per share

$

0.68

$

0.87

$

(0.19)

(21.8%)

"While the first quarter's results reflect the significant impact of the pandemic on our business, we continue to see substantial signs of improvement as cities begin to reopen and affluent renters return. We are producing occupancy and pricing trends better than our original expectations and are therefore pleased to raise our full year same store revenue guidance range by 100 basis points to -6.0% to -8.0%," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "As we head into the seasonally highest demand period of the year, we see considerable positive momentum in our operations and we expect to further reduce concessions and increase rental rates in light of the strong demand we see across our markets."

Highlights

  • The Company has seen a 1.6% improvement in same store Physical Occupancy since the end of the fourth quarter 2020 (94.4% on December 31, 2020 to 96.0% on April 22, 2021).
  • Pricing Trends continue to improve across all markets with an approximately 14% sequential improvement portfolio-wide from December 2020 through April 2021. See the Management Presentation for details.
  • The Company collected approximately 97% of its expected Residential revenues in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The Company expanded its efforts to improve access to affordable housing with a $5.0 million commitment to a fund dedicated to preserving affordable housing.

Results Per Share

The change in EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 is due primarily to lower property sale gains in the first quarter of 2021, the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below.

The per share change in FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 23 of this release and the items described below.

1

The per share change in Normalized FFO is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact

First Quarter 2021 vs.

Residential same store Net Operating Income (NOI)

First Quarter 2020

$

(0.20)

2020 transaction activity impact on NOI, net

(0.03)

Interest expense, net

0.05

Other items

(0.01)

Net

$

(0.19)

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 25 through 30 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 27 and 28 of this release.

Same Store Results

The Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on page 9 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 29 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.8% of total revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The table below reflects same store Residential only results for the first quarter 2021 to first quarter 2020 comparison, which includes 77,060 apartment units, as well as for the first quarter 2021 to fourth quarter 2020 comparison, which includes 77,281 apartment units. The Company's Physical Occupancy was 95.0% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 94.2% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 96.4% for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2021 vs.

First Quarter 2021 vs.

Revenues

First Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2020

(10.6%)

(2.3%)

Expenses

3.9%

5.6%

NOI

(17.1%)

(6.2%)

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis. See page 10 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

First Quarter 2021 vs.

First Quarter 2021 vs.

First Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2020

Same Store Residential Revenues-

% Change

% Change

comparable period

Lease rates

(6.6%)

(2.3%)

Leasing Concessions (1)

(1.6%)

(0.6%)

Vacancy loss

(1.0%)

1.1%

Bad Debt, Net (2)

(1.6%)

(0.1%)

Other (3)

0.2%

(0.4%)

Same Store Residential Revenues-

current period

(10.6%)

(2.3%)

  1. Reflects upfront discounts on both new move-in and renewal leases on a straight-line basis.
  2. Reduction in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts.
  3. Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

2

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties:

Physical Occupancy (2)

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

April 2021 (1)

94.4%

95.6%

96.0%

Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month

51.0%

53.0%

56.0%

New Lease Change

(20.5%)

(17.7%)

(11.4%)

Renewal Rate Achieved

(3.4%)

(5.1%)

(2.1%)

Blended Rate

(13.0%)

(12.1%)

(7.2%)

  1. April 2021 results are preliminary.
  2. Physical Occupancy is as of month-end December for Q4 2020, month-end March for Q1 2021 and as of April 22 for April 2021.

Investment Activity

The Company did not acquire or sell any assets during the first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the second quarter of 2021 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q2 2021

EPS

Guidance

$0.66 to $0.70

FFO per share

$0.66 to $0.70

Normalized FFO per share

$0.67 to $0.71

The difference between the first quarter 2021 actual EPS of $0.15 and the second quarter of 2021 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.68 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and lower expected corporate overhead.

The difference between the first quarter 2021 actual FFO of $0.67 per share and the second quarter of 2021 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.68 per share is due primarily to lower expected corporate overhead.

The difference between the first quarter 2021 actual Normalized FFO of $0.68 per share and the second quarter of 2021 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.69 per share is due primarily to lower expected corporate overhead.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2021 same store operating performance as well as EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential):

Revised

Previous

Physical Occupancy

95.0% to 96.0%

94.8% to 95.8%

Revenue change

(8.0%) to (6.0%)

(9.0%) to (7.0%)

Expense change

3.0% to 4.0%

3.0% to 4.0%

NOI change

(13.0%) to (11.0%)

(15.0%) to (12.0%)

EPS

$2.57 to $2.67

$2.55 to $2.75

FFO per share

$2.67 to $2.77

$2.58 to $2.78

Normalized FFO per share

$2.70 to $2.80

$2.60 to $2.80

The change in the full year 2021 EPS guidance range is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains and higher expected same store NOI.

The change in the full year 2021 FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected same store NOI.

The change in the full year 2021 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected same store NOI.

3

Equity Residential published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
