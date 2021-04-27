Equity Residential : 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information

Table of Contents

April 27, 2021

Equity Residential Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Full Year Guidance Ranges Raised as Broad-Based Recovery Continues

Chicago, IL - April 27, 2021 - Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and has posted a Q1 2021 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

First Quarter 2021 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended March 31, Earnings Per Share (EPS) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change $ 0.15 $ 0.83 $ (0.68) (81.9%) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.67 $ 0.86 $ (0.19) (22.1%) Normalized FFO per share $ 0.68 $ 0.87 $ (0.19) (21.8%)

"While the first quarter's results reflect the significant impact of the pandemic on our business, we continue to see substantial signs of improvement as cities begin to reopen and affluent renters return. We are producing occupancy and pricing trends better than our original expectations and are therefore pleased to raise our full year same store revenue guidance range by 100 basis points to -6.0% to -8.0%," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "As we head into the seasonally highest demand period of the year, we see considerable positive momentum in our operations and we expect to further reduce concessions and increase rental rates in light of the strong demand we see across our markets."

Highlights

The Company has seen a 1.6% improvement in same store Physical Occupancy since the end of the fourth quarter 2020 (94.4% on December 31, 2020 to 96.0% on April 22, 2021).

Pricing Trends continue to improve across all markets with an approximately 14% sequential improvement portfolio-wide from December 2020 through April 2021. See the Management Presentation for details.

portfolio-wide from December 2020 through April 2021. See the Management Presentation for details. The Company collected approximately 97% of its expected Residential revenues in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company expanded its efforts to improve access to affordable housing with a $5.0 million commitment to a fund dedicated to preserving affordable housing.

Results Per Share

