Equity Residential : 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information

First Quarter 2021 Results
Table of Contents
Earnings Release........................................................................................................
Consolidated Statements of Operations.....................................................................
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized
Funds From Operations..............................................................................................
Consolidated Balance Sheets.....................................................................................
Portfolio Summary.......................................................................................................
Same Store Results....................................................................................................
Debt Summary............................................................................................................
Capital Structure.........................................................................................................
Common Share and Unit Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding..........................
Development and Lease-UpProjects.........................................................................
Capital Expenditures to Real Estate...........................................................................
Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations.......................................................................
Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO................................................................
Normalized FFO Guidance and Assumptions.............................................................
Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures and Other Terms.........................................................................
Corporate Headquarters: Two North Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 474-1300
Information included in this supplemental package is unaudited.