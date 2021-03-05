Equity Residential : Provides Operating Update

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today provided an update regarding certain same store Residential operating trends in its business.

The Company continued to see good demand for its apartment units in February 2021 as evidenced by a continued trend of Move Ins exceeding Move Outs translating into higher Physical Occupancy. Additionally, we are currently seeing ongoing improvement in our rates and reductions in Leasing Concession use.

The Company also provided the following same store Residential operating metrics:

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 (2) Physical Occupancy (1): 94.4% 95.1% 95.3% Percentage of Residents Renewing by Month: 53% 51% 54% Pricing Trend: $2,287 $2,359 $2,413 Blended Rate: (13.9%) (14.5%) (11.5%)

(1) Physical Occupancy is as of month end. (2) February 2021 results are preliminary, except for Physical Occupancy.

About Equity Residential

Forward-Looking Statements

Terms and Definitions:

Blended Rate – The weighted average of New Lease Change and Renewal Rate Achieved.

Leasing Concessions – Reflects upfront discounts on both new move-in and renewal leases on a straight-line basis.

Move Ins – The number of leases where financial responsibility began for the reporting period.

Move Outs – The number of physical move outs for the reporting period.

New Lease Change – The net effective change in rent (inclusive of Leasing Concessions) for a lease with a new or transferring resident compared to the rent of the identical apartment unit, regardless of lease term.

Percentage of Residents Renewing – Leases renewed expressed as a percentage of total renewal offers extended during the reporting period.

Physical Occupancy – The weighted average occupied apartment units for the reporting period divided by the average of total apartment units available for rent for the reporting period.

Pricing Trend – Weighted average of 12-month base rent including amenity amount less Leasing Concessions on 12-month signed leases for the reporting period.

Renewal Rate Achieved – The net effective change in rent (inclusive of Leasing Concessions) for a new lease on an apartment unit where the lease has been renewed as compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit, regardless of lease term.

Residential – Consists of multifamily apartment revenues and expenses.

