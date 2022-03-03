Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity Residential
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equity Residential to Participate in 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

03/03/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team, including the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 310 properties consisting of 80,407 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
05:51pEquity Residential to Participate in 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/25Equity Residential acquired Jefferson Pacific Beach, 172-unit community in San Diego fr..
CI
02/17EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/17EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : SEC Filing 10K
CO
02/15Mizuho Securities Adjusts Equity Residential Price Target to $92 From $98, Maintains Ne..
MT
02/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Equity Residential Price Target to $92 From $90, Maintains Equal..
MT
02/08UBS Adjusts Equity Residential's Price Target to $104 From $100, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/08RBC Lifts Price Target on Equity Residential to $94 From $93, Maintains Sector Perform ..
MT
02/08INSIDER SELL : Equity Residential
MT
02/03RBC Raises Price Target on Equity Residential to $93 From $90, Maintains Sector Perform..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 713 M - -
Net income 2022 400 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,9x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 32 588 M 32 588 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Equity Residential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 86,69 $
Average target price 94,68 $
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-5.52%32 141
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-4.72%33 580
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-11.25%23 968
INVITATION HOMES INC.-14.20%23 638
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-13.56%21 779
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.21%21 336