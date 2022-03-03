Equity Residential to Participate in 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team, including the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 310 properties consisting of 80,407 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

