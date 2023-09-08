Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 12 at 1:55 p.m. CT. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com. On September 6, 2023, the Company issued an operating update, which can be found in the Press Releases section of the Investor section of Company’s website.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,505 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

