  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equity Residential
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQR   US29476L1070

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

(EQR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-10 pm EST
63.97 USD   +7.19%
05:31pEquity Residential to Participate in Nareit REITWorld Annual Conference
BU
11:55aMizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Equity Residential to $66 From $77, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:58aBarclays Lowers Price Target on Equity Residential to $70 From $88, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equity Residential to Participate in Nareit REITWorld Annual Conference

11/10/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team, including the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in the Nareit REITWorld Annual Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16, 2022. In connection with this event, the Company has issued an Investor Update which can be found in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,594 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 737 M - -
Net income 2022 700 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 22 554 M 22 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Equity Residential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 59,68 $
Average target price 73,77 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Parrell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert A. Garechana Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Samuel Zell Chairman
Michael L. Manelis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Alexander Brackenridge Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-33.64%22 554
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-37.06%22 211
INVITATION HOMES INC.-34.25%18 226
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-33.64%17 583
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-36.46%16 529
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-40.96%13 426