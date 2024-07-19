Equity Residential announced today the re-opening of the staircase plaza at Harbor Steps Apartments in downtown Seattle after a nearly year-long renovation project. The public plaza, known in the community as “The Steps,” descends 107 steps from 1st Avenue to Western Avenue and is a major pedestrian connection between downtown and the Seattle Waterfront.

The reimagined plaza was designed by GGLO of Seattle, WA and holds true to the form of the original Harbor Steps plaza which was constructed over University Street in 1994. It is surrounded by the four high-rise towers of Harbor Steps Apartments which contain 761 residential units. The plaza includes four redesigned fountains, added bench seating, 350% more landscaped planters containing native and adaptable plant species, and new wayfinding and interpretive signage. Many sustainability features were incorporated into the project including LED lighting, energy-efficient fountain pumps, water-efficient planter irrigation, and renewable materials like bamboo composite decking.

The plaza now offers a unique entertainment and shopping experience with 30,000 square feet of retail space which includes indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants including La Pergola, Dough Zone, Skillet Diner, Locust Cider, Von’s 1000 Spirits, Noi Thai Cuisine, Starbucks, and Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. Other establishments include Dogtopia, KidsCentre, Ligne Roset, Cassina, and B&B Italia. Commercial office space is also available in the complex.

A reopening celebration will be held on the Steps on July 23, 2024 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 pm PDT. Throughout the day, restaurants will have menu specials and there will be live music and other activities, including a kids’ zone. The event will be concluded with a live band presented in conjunction with Downtown Summer Sounds by the Downtown Seattle Association. The public is invited to attend.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 299 properties consisting of 79,688 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719306294/en/