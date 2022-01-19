Equus Mining : Cerro Bayo Exploration Update

STANDOUT INTERSECTION BOLSTERS

TAITAO POTENTIAL

4.14m @ 11.0 g/t Au, 520.0 g/t Ag (17.9 g/t Au equivalent)

Equus Mining Limited ('Equus' or 'Company') (ASX: EQE) is pleased to announce standout gold and silver drill results from a newly defined high grade zone peripheral to the Taitao Pit. Importantly, this zone was previously interpreted as being part of a localised stockwork zone within the December 2020 Taitao Inferred Mineral Resource. This zone now forms a large potential exploration target extending from the margins of the existing Taitao Mineral Resource towards the Pegaso II and III Targets at the Cerro Bayo Project, Chile (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

TAITAO DRILL RESULTS

CBD082:

4.14m @ 11.0 g/t Au, 520.0 g/t Ag (17.9 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 92.01m Including 2.64m @ 16.3 g/t Au, 736.1 g/t Ag (26.1 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 92.01m 0.42m @ 18.65 g/t Au and 19.0 g/t Ag (18.9 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 105.73m 0.59m @ 3.66 g/t Au and 182.0 g/t Ag (6.1 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 134.92m

CBD080:

0.89m @ 1.8 g/t Au and 800.4 g/t Ag (12.4 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 45.31m 1.61m @ 6.1 g/t Au and 9.8 g/t Ag (6.23 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 153.3m

CBD081:

0.73m @ 3.64 g/t Au and 1500.0 g/t Ag (23.64 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 56.1m 2.44m @ 6.13 g/t Au and 44.5 g/t Ag (6.73 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 135.91m Including 0.76m @ 13.45 g/t Au, 74.0 g/t Ag (14.44 g/t Au eq 1 ) from 136.72m



Damien Koerber, Chief Operating Officer, Equus Mining Commented:

"These exceptional results report to a newly interpreted high-grade extension peripheral to the JORC Inferred resource at Taitao of 302koz gold equivalent and within 500m from our operational 0.5Mta flotation plant, which is a testament to the Company´s belief in the compelling potential for additional high grade gold-silver resources at the Cerro Bayo Project.

"Equus´s exploration team is systematically unlocking what we view as exciting potential targeting large scale host structures and understanding of controls on higher grade mineralization. The Company is looking to aggressively drill test this compelling pipeline of new targets, which are largely untested by historic exploration to date."