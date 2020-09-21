Equus Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
EQUUS MINING LIMITED
ABN
44 065 212 679
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG
Date of last notice
17 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <>
(including registered holder)
Rigi Super Fund A/C>; and
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
Rigi Investments Pty Ltd
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
Date of change
18 September 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
51,999,651 Indirectly held
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
Unlisted options
Number acquired
11,111,111 ordinary fully paid shares
11,111,111 unlisted options
Number disposed
Nil
(transferred from the trust account to each
individual personal account)
Value/Consideration
$0.009 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
$nil for the options
|
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
63,110,762
ordinary shares indirectly held
11,111,111
unlisted options indirectly held
Nature of change
Shares were issued pursuant to a Placement.
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
Options were issued pursuant to the Placement as free
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
attaching options.
|
buy-back
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
|
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest
N/A
|
related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the
interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated
valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
N/A
|
the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/A
|
date was this provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
EQUUS MINING LIMITED
ABN
44 065 212 679
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
JOHN RICHARD BRAHAM
Date of last notice
29 November 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest
9,294,118 ordinary shares Directly held
|
(including registered holder)
35,000,000 unlisted options Directly held
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
18 September 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
9,294,118 Directly held
35,000,000 unlisted options
|
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
Unlisted options
|
Number acquired
5,555,556 ordinary fully paid shares
5,555,556 unlisted options
|
Number disposed
(transferred from the trust account to each
Nil
|
individual personal account)
Value/Consideration
$0.009 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
$nil for the options
|
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
14,849,674 ordinary shares Directly held
|
40,555,556 unlisted options Directly held
|
Nature of change
Shares were issued pursuant to a Placement.
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Options were issued pursuant to the Placement as free
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
attaching options.
|
back
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest related
N/A
|
prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the
interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated
valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
N/A
|
the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/A
|
date was this provided?
