MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Equus Mining Limited    EQE   AU000000EQE3

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

(EQE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/18
0.016 AUD   -5.88%
01:35aEQUUS MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/17EQUUS MINING : Appendix 2A & 3G and Cleansing Notice
PU
09/16EQUUS MINING : Results of Meeting
PU
Equus Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/21/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

ABN

44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG

Date of last notice

17 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <>

(including registered holder)

Rigi Super Fund A/C>; and

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

Rigi Investments Pty Ltd

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

18 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

51,999,651 Indirectly held

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Unlisted options

Number acquired

11,111,111 ordinary fully paid shares

11,111,111 unlisted options

Number disposed

Nil

(transferred from the trust account to each

individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.009 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

$nil for the options

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

63,110,762

ordinary shares indirectly held

11,111,111

unlisted options indirectly held

Nature of change

Shares were issued pursuant to a Placement.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

Options were issued pursuant to the Placement as free

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

attaching options.

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/A

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EQUUS MINING LIMITED

ABN

44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JOHN RICHARD BRAHAM

Date of last notice

29 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

9,294,118 ordinary shares Directly held

(including registered holder)

35,000,000 unlisted options Directly held

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

18 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

9,294,118 Directly held

35,000,000 unlisted options

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Unlisted options

Number acquired

5,555,556 ordinary fully paid shares

5,555,556 unlisted options

Number disposed

(transferred from the trust account to each

Nil

individual personal account)

Value/Consideration

$0.009 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

$nil for the options

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

14,849,674 ordinary shares Directly held

40,555,556 unlisted options Directly held

Nature of change

Shares were issued pursuant to a Placement.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Options were issued pursuant to the Placement as free

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

attaching options.

back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related

N/A

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/A

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equus Mining Limited published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 05:34:05 UTC
