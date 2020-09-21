Equus Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity EQUUS MINING LIMITED ABN 44 065 212 679

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director MARK HAMISH LOCHTENBERG Date of last notice 17 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Mark Hamish Lochtenberg & Michael Lochtenberg <> (including registered holder) Rigi Super Fund A/C>; and Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving Rigi Investments Pty Ltd rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 18 September 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 51,999,651 Indirectly held Class Ordinary fully paid shares Unlisted options Number acquired 11,111,111 ordinary fully paid shares 11,111,111 unlisted options Number disposed Nil (transferred from the trust account to each individual personal account) Value/Consideration $0.009 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide $nil for the options details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 63,110,762 ordinary shares indirectly held 11,111,111 unlisted options indirectly held Nature of change Shares were issued pursuant to a Placement. Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, Options were issued pursuant to the Placement as free issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in attaching options. buy-back

