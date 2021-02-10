Equus Mining : High-Grade Gold-Silver Results at Pegaso

HIGH-GRADE GOLD-SILVER RESULTS AT PEGASO

AND COMMENCEMENT OF STOCKPILE PROCESSING

Equus Mining Limited ('Equus' or 'Company') (ASX: EQE) is pleased to report significant maiden results from the drill program currently in progress at the Pegaso Targets and the scheduled start of stockpile processing by Mandalay Resources at the Cerro Bayo Project, Chile.

HIGHLIGHTS

PEGASO TARGET BROWNFIELDS DRILLING

► Results received from 1st Diamond Drill (DD) hole, CBD045 (total depth 356.8m), of the planned 25-hole stage1 drilling program at the Pegaso II and III targets (drill hole collar information provided in Table 1 and drill results provided in Appendix 1).

► Hole CBD045 intercepted multiple mineralised vein and breccia structures, confirming the extension of high grade mineralisation along strike from many of the historic high-grade intercepts and importantly on the southeast margin of the Taitao provisional pit boundary.

► Significant results from hole CBD045 include: ► 2.05m @ 6.61 g/t gold and 44.2 g/t silver (7.29 g/t gold equivalent1) from 9.1m including 0.25m @ 46.80 g/t gold, 287.0 g/t silver from 10.9m ► 0.35m @ 3.44 g/t gold and 75.6 g/t silver (4.6 g/t gold equivalent1) from 81.5m ► 0.59m @ 4.04 g/t gold and 252.0 g/t silver (7.92 g/t gold equivalent1) from 88.65m ► 0.34m @ 7.45 g/t gold and 11.3 g/t silver (7.62g/t gold equivalent1) from 148.22m ► 0.78m @ 8.34 g/t gold and 16.84 g/t silver (8.6 g/t gold equivalent1) from 289.88m including 0.3m @ 16.00 g/t gold, 26.1 g/t silver from 289.88m

► Two additional holes (totaling 328.6m) drilled along an approximate 400m long corridor to the southeast along trend from hole CBD045 are still pending assay. Multiple visual indications in the core of epithermal veining and hydrothermal brecciation have been geologically logged.

► Hole CBD045 was drilled on the southeast margin of the provisionally defined Taitao Pit limit based on the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Taitao area of 302,000 gold equivalent ounces at 2.5 g/t Au equivalent2.

► 25-hole stage 1 drilling is designed to target extensions to high-grade historical drill intercepts of veining in host structures interpreted to extend individually over approximately 1km along trend and between significant centres of historic underground and open pit production.

DROUGHTMASTER PROSPECT

► Further encouraging results supportive of a significant gold-silver mineralised epithermal vein system at the Droughtmaster Prospect were reported from the final results from Stage 2 drilling including: ► Hole CBD044: 0.34m @ 2.16 g/t gold and 31.2 g/t silver (2.64 g/t gold equivalent3) from 68.24m

► The results from the shallow portions of hole CBD044, together with nearby shallow historical drill hole intercepts, are interpreted to comprise contiguous along strike extensions of high-grade results reported from previous drilling towards the northwest including CDB0164, CDB0205 and CBD0376 and CBD039A7.

► Significant shallow intercepts from historical holes adjacent to and within approximately 150m along trend to the southeast of hole CBD044 include8 (Figure 2): ► MH-24: 4.65m @ 2.59 g/t gold, 185.65 g/t silver (5,45 g/t gold equivalent3) (from 58.60 including 0.76m @ 6.05 g/t gold, 762.6 g/t silver (17.78 g/t gold equivalent3) from 62.49m ► MH-29: 3.04m @ 0.65 g/t gold, 113.2 g/t silver (2.39 g/t gold equivalent3) from 25.13m ► MH-30: 3.45m @1.11 g/t gold, 18.8 g/t silver (1.40 g/t gold equivalent3) from 56.03m

► Collectively, these results have defined an approximately 250m long, north westerly trending mineralised vein corridor with results from hole CBD044 and the historical intercepts demonstrating that mineralisation remains open both along strike and at depth to the northwest and southeast.

COMMENCEMENT OF PROCESSING OF LOW-GRADE STOCKPILES

► Mandalay Resources has indicated that it will commence processing of low-grade stockpiles in late

February 2021 at an initial rate of 40,000 tonnes per month via the commissioning of the 500ktpa Cerro Bayo plant which is situated within 1km from Taitao and the Pegaso targets.

►

Commissioning of the plant will provide Equus with important information regarding the operational capacity of the plant which can be leveraged for planned mine restart studies.

Damien Koerber, Chief Operating Officer, Equus Mining Commented:

"These first results are an outstanding start to our inaugural drilling program at the Pegaso targets and serve to confirm our interpretation that compelling potential exists for high-grade ore shoots along major host structures which extend between centres of significant historical production

Results from the historical drilling, coupled with these initial results, are increasing the potential for the Pegaso Targets to add significantly higher grade underground resources to our recently announced 302,000 gold equivalent ounce Inferred Mineral Resource. A significant amount of drilling remains to be conducted and will run concurrently with Mandalay Resource's commencement of processing low-grade stockpile.

The commissioning of the 500ktpa plant, which is sits within 1km from the Taitao Pit and Pegaso targets, is of significant importance to Equus as we progress towards completion of our mine restart study and will provide valuable insights into the current operational capacity of the plant itself whilst we continue our aggressive exploration activities throughout the Cerro Bayo Project."

PEGASO TARGETS - STAGE 1 DRILL TESTING

The Pegaso I-V Targets represent five high-priority brownfields targets with a cumulative strike length of more than 3.5km. The targets are located within 2km from the Cerro Bayo 1,500tpd flotation plant and geologically comprise a favorable intersection of underexplored host faults and stratigraphy to potentially host significant mineralisation beneath and along strike from shallow high-grade historic drilling results.

First stage drill testing commenced in December 2020 on the Pegaso III target9 with the initial focus on defining potential extensions to high-grade historical intercepts10 and beneath high Au-Ag grade rock chip geochemical results reported previously11 & 12 (Figure 2). The targeted extensions to high-grade historical drill intercepts are interpreted to extend individually over approximately 1km along trend between significant centres of historic underground and open pit production.

Initial results received from hole CBD045 (total depth 356.8m), have provided confirmation that the high grade mineralisation intersected through historical drilling extends and continues along strike in between the historical drilling and production areas and importantly marginal to the current Taitao provisional pit boundary.

Figure 1 - Pegaso Targets- with location of drill holes and available results, approximate conceptual Taito Pit limit and mapped vein hosting trends

Hole CBD045 was drilled at a shallow inclination (-27°) on the southeast margin of the Mineral Resources optimised pit shell based on the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Taitao area of 302,000 gold equivalent ounces at 2.5 g/t Au equivalent13 and reported multiple significant results including:

► 2.05m @ 6.61 g/t gold and 44.2 g/t silver (7.29 g/t gold equivalent14) from 9.1m including 0.25m @ 46.80 g/t gold, 287.0 g/t silver gold from 10.9m

► 0.35m @ 3.44 g/t gold and 75.6 g/t silver (4.6 g/t gold equivalent14) from 81.5m

► 0.59m @ 4.04 g/t gold and 252.0 g/t silver (7.92 g/t gold equivalent14) from 88.65m

► 0.34m @ 7.45 g/t gold and 11.3 g/t silver (7.62g/t gold equivalent14) from 148.22m

► 0.78m @ 8.34 g/t gold and 16.84 g/t silver (8.6 g/t gold equivalent14) from 289.88m including 0.3m @ 16.00 g/t gold, 26.1 g/t silver from 289.88m

To date a total of 3 holes (CBD045, CBD047 and CBD048) totaling 689.6m have been completed on the Pegaso III Target with results pending for the latter two holes. Holes CBD047 and CBD048 were drilled along an approximate 400m long corridor to the southeast, along trend from hole CBD045 and will test continue to test for extensions to the high-grade mineralization between the historical production areas.

Geological logging of core has identified multiple visual indications of epithermal veining and hydrothermal brecciation within holes CBD047 and CBD048 for which assay results are pending. A further 22 holes of the program are planned to be drilled during Q1-Q2/2021 in order to test the most prospective portions of the cumulative 3.km long Pegaso Target structures.

Both the Pegaso II and III targets comprise host vein structures that extend between significant centres of historic production, individually over approximately 1km strike lengths. The company believes these targets remain underexplored based on the sparsity of historic drilling along these structures.

DROUGHTMASTER STAGE 2 DIAMOND DRILLING

Further encouraging shallow, moderate grade gold and silver results have been received from the final 3 holes (CBD042-CBD044) of the stage 2 drill program (completed total of 2,029m), targeting multiple gold-silver mineralised vein structures at the Droughtmaster Prospect (drill hole collar information provided in Table 1 and drill results provided in Appendix 2).

Significant results include:

► CBD042: 1.64 g/t gold and 16.6 g/t silver between 32.26-32.46m and 0.67 g/t gold and 112 g/t silver between 40.35-40.98m

► CBD043: 1.06 g/t gold and 99.2 g/t silver between 32.05-32.65m

► CBD044: peak individual value of 0.34m @ 2.16 g/t gold and 31.2 g/t silver from 68.24m

Hole CBD044 is interpreted to represent the shallow levels of the southeastern extension of high-grade mineralisation intercepted in previously reported results from holes CBD016, CBD020, CBD037 and CBD039A over an approximate strike length of 100m, which included (Figure 2).

