Equus Mining : Shallow High-Grade Gold-Silver Results - Droughtmaster

26 OCTOBER 2020

Previous drill testing by the Company at the Droughtmaster Prospect reported high-grade drill results from hole CDB020 including 3.81m @ 20.4 g/t gold, 55.5 g/t silver from 109m, incl. 1.06m @ 62.58 g/t gold, 129.3 g/t silver from 112m 3 .

The Droughtmaster Prospect was identified by Equus as a high priority greenfields drill target hosting widespread epithermal veining located 12km from the Cerro Bayo processing facility.

TAITAO PIT RESOURCE ESTIMATION & MINE RESTART STUDY

The Company continues to progress its dual-track Greenfields/Brownfields strategy with the Taitao resource estimation in progress with Cube Consulting in Perth, Australia. Finalisation of the resource is scheduled for completion end November 2020.

Based on historical Taitao mine development and expansion studies and progress with the current resource estimation, it is considered by Equus that significant potential remains for additional resources beneath and along strike of the existing mined areas. The resources confirmed throughout the Taitao Pit area will be the initial main focus of the mine restart study which may also incorporate processing of low grade stockpiles, and the subsequent inclusion of resources defined from the company´s current brownfields/greenfields exploration.

Mine restart studies are underway by an in-country third party consultant involving initial comprehensive review of historic production data and which will include potential beneficiation solutions, mine scheduling and permitting. In conjunction with the assessment of resources by Cube Consulting, various concepts for re-starting the treatment plant are being considered by our technical staff and consultants. The company is working to a schedule for re-start studies to be completed by the end Q1/2021, however, Equus management continues to actively monitor COVID related developments and will provide further updates should the situation change.

Mandalay Resources plans to commence processing of low-grade stockpiles by early 2021 at an initial rate of 40,000 tonnes per month.

Commented Damien Koerber, Chief Operating Officer, Equus Mining

"Initial high-grade results relating to relatively shallow intercepts at Droughtmaster provide continued encouragement for the potential of the prospect to host significant high-grade,gold-silver mineralization. Upon completion of the stage 2 follow-up program and compilation of final results, further drilling will be designed accordingly. We are further encouraged by the good progress on our brownfields resource estimation at the Taitao Pit area and look forward to releasing a maiden resource later in Q4 2020. While a degree of uncertainty surrounds the effect of the COVID-19 virus, the Company highly appreciates the efforts of its local staff and subcontractors to date in the strict implementation of protocols to reduce the possibility of infection and maintain the wellbeing of our local stakeholders.

