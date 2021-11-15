Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equus Total Return, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQS   US2947661003

EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.

(EQS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equus Announces Third Quarter Net Asset Value

11/15/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Company”) reports net assets as of September 30, 2021, of $36.2 million, an increase of approximately $1.5 million since June 30, 2021. Net asset value per share increased to $2.68 as of September 30, 2021 from $2.57 as of June 30, 2021. Comparative data is summarized below (in thousands, except per share amounts):  

As of the Quarter Ended9/30/20216/30/20213/31/202112/31/20209/30/2020
      
Net assets$36,243$34,724$34,075$33,777$37,431
Shares outstanding13,51813,51813,51813,51813,518
Net assets per share$2.68$2.57$2.52$2.50$2.77
      

The following were the principal contributors to the growth in net asset value during third quarter of 2021:

  • Increase in the Value of Equus Energy.   During the third quarter of 2021, the fair value of Equus Energy, LLC, increased from $10.25 million to $12.0 million. Among the various leasehold rights held by Equus Energy is a 50% working interest in 2,400 acres in the Permian Basin known as the Conger Field. A number of transactions that completed in late 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 were concentrated in the Permian Basin, at imputed acreage values considerably in excess of values ascribed to such acreage in the past several years.   In addition, there were price increases for crude and natural gas during the quarter.

Equus also holds working interests of 7.5% and 2.5% in the Burnell and North Pettus Units, respectively, which collectively comprise approximately 13,000 acres located in the area known as the ‘Eagle Ford Shale’ play. The Company received advice and assistance from a third-party valuation firm to support its determination of the fair value of this investment.

  • Increase in Escrow Receivable Related to Sale of PalletOne. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2021, we received $1.2 million in cash, which was the final installment of proceeds related to the sale of PalletOne in December 2020. The amount recently received was approximately $0.5 million in excess of the amount we had accrued as an escrow receivable for this final payment.

About Equus

The Company is a business development company that trades as a closed-end fund on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EQS". Additional information on the Company may be obtained from the Company’s website at www.equuscap.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the performance of the Company, including our ability to achieve our expected financial and business objectives, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Contact:

Patricia Baronowski
Pristine Advisers, LLC
(631) 756-2486


All news about EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.
05:05pEquus Announces Third Quarter Net Asset Value
GL
05:05pEquus Announces Third Quarter Net Asset Value
GL
04:09pEQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/01INSIDER SELL : Equus Total Return
MT
08/20EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : SHAREHOLDERS GRANT AUTHORIZATION TO WITHDRAW BDC ELECTION (Form 8-K)
PU
08/20EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Even..
AQ
08/19EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : shareholders Grant Authorization To Withdraw BDC Election
PU
08/17EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER NET ASSET VALUE (Form 8-K)
PU
08/17EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces Second Quarter Net Asset Value
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,32 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 32,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 142x
EV / Sales 2020 93,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equus Total Return, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John A. Hardy Chief Executive Officer & Director
LSheryl D. Hudson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Robert L. Knauss Chairman
Kenneth I. Denos Secretary, Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Henry W. Hankinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.10.65%32
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION23.98%9 648
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.32.19%6 241
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND30.99%4 755
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION64.14%3 462
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.55%2 620