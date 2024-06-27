EQVA ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting

27 Jun 2024 15:23 CEST
Eqva ASA
General meeting of Eqva ASA (OSE: EQVA) was held on 27 June 24 at 10:00 hours
(CET) as a virtual meeting.
In accordance with the Board's and the Nomination Committee's proposal, the
general meeting passed the following resolution: (1) The meeting was opened by
the Chair of the Board, Rune Skarveland, who recorded the list of shareholders
present. (2) Election of chair of the meeting and at least one person to co-sign
the minutes.. (3) Approval of the notice and the agenda. (4) Approval of the
annual accounts and annual report for 2023, including the consolidated accounts
and the disposal of the annual result. (5) Adoption of the remuneration of
members of the Board of Directors and members of the Audit Committee. (6)
Adoption of the remuneration of members of the Nomination Committee. (7)
Election of the Board. (8) Approval of the auditor's fee. (9) Proposal of
issuance of a board authorisation to resolve distribution of dividend. (10)
Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire the Company's own
shares. (11) Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share
capital by issuance of new shares. (12) Proposal to authorize the Board of
Directors to raise convertible loans.
Notice and agenda were unanimously approved.
For more information, please contact:
Even Matre Ellingsen, Chief Executive Officer: + 47 990 05 500
Eqva ASA in brief Eqva ASA is a knowledge-based active owner of engineering,
construction and service companies that contribute to the green transition in
maritime, power intensive and renewable industries.
The group has a well-diversified product and market portfolio, and further
growth will be established through a combination of company-based development,
utilization of synergies between the companies in the group as well as
value-creating M&A activities. Key companies in the group are BKS and Fossberg
Kraft, each building on decades of experience and widely recognized by clients
in a broad range of industries.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
