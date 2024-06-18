EQVA ASA: Updated company presentation following reorganization

18 Jun 2024 10:31 CEST
Eqva ASA
EQVA ASA ("EQVA" or the "Company") refers to previous announcements regarding
the formation of the new subsidiary, Nordic Industrial Solutions AS ("NIS"), and
the reorganization of EQVA's subsidiary BKS into NIS together with Kvinnherad
Elektro and Vassnes Group.
Following these actions, NIS is a multidisciplinary end-to-end provider of
industrial services to onshore, offshore and maritime industries in Norway. The
establishment of NIS is anticipated to bolster our operational capabilities and
open new avenues for growth.
An updated company presentation of EQVA is enclosed to this announcement and
available on the EQVA's website. We invite investors to review the presentation
for an in-depth understanding of NIS, its strategic importance, and the benefits
it is expected to bring to EQVA.
For more information, please contact:
Petter Sørdahl, Chief Financial Officer: +47 917 56 147
Eqva ASA in brief
Eqva ASA is a knowledge-based active owner of engineering, construction and
service companies that contribute to the green transition in maritime, power
intensive and renewable industries.
The group has a well-diversified product and market portfolio, and further
growth will be established through a combination of company-based development,
utilization of synergies between the companies in the group as well as
value-creating M&A activities.
Key companies in the group are BKS and Fossberg Kraft, each building on decades
of experience and widely recognized by clients in a broad range of industries.
Read more on www.eqva.no.
