EQVA ASA: Updated company presentation following reorganization

EQVA ASA ("EQVA" or the "Company") refers to previous announcements regarding

the formation of the new subsidiary, Nordic Industrial Solutions AS ("NIS"), and

the reorganization of EQVA's subsidiary BKS into NIS together with Kvinnherad

Elektro and Vassnes Group.



Following these actions, NIS is a multidisciplinary end-to-end provider of

industrial services to onshore, offshore and maritime industries in Norway. The

establishment of NIS is anticipated to bolster our operational capabilities and

open new avenues for growth.



An updated company presentation of EQVA is enclosed to this announcement and

available on the EQVA's website. We invite investors to review the presentation

for an in-depth understanding of NIS, its strategic importance, and the benefits

it is expected to bring to EQVA.



For more information, please contact:

Petter Sørdahl, Chief Financial Officer: +47 917 56 147



Eqva ASA in brief

Eqva ASA is a knowledge-based active owner of engineering, construction and

service companies that contribute to the green transition in maritime, power

intensive and renewable industries.



The group has a well-diversified product and market portfolio, and further

growth will be established through a combination of company-based development,

utilization of synergies between the companies in the group as well as

value-creating M&A activities.



Key companies in the group are BKS and Fossberg Kraft, each building on decades

of experience and widely recognized by clients in a broad range of industries.



Read more on www.eqva.no.





