EQVA - Close associate transaction

Oslo, Norway, 28 June 2024:



In connection with a restructuring, Nintor AS, a close associate of a board

member of Eqva ASA, has completed a transfer of shares to ILG AS.



A notification of the transaction pursuant to the market abuse regulation

article 19 is attached.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





More information:

