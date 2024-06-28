EQVA - Close associate transaction

28 Jun 2024 14:20 CEST

Eqva ASA

Oslo, Norway, 28 June 2024:

In connection with a restructuring, Nintor AS, a close associate of a board
member of Eqva ASA, has completed a transfer of shares to ILG AS.

A notification of the transaction pursuant to the market abuse regulation
article 19 is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

622700_KRT article 19.pdf

Eqva ASA

Oslo Børs Newspoint

EQVA ASA

NO0010708605

EQVA

Oslo Børs

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

