Oslo, Norway, 28 June 2024:
In connection with a restructuring, Nintor AS, a close associate of a board
member of Eqva ASA, has completed a transfer of shares to ILG AS.
A notification of the transaction pursuant to the market abuse regulation
article 19 is attached.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
