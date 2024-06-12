Eqva ASA: Agreement on intercompany reorganisation

Eqva ASA ("Eqva" or the "Company") announces that its indirect subsidiaries

Nordic Industrial Solutions AS ("NIS") and Handeland Industri AS ("HI") today

have entered into an agreement pursuant to which HI will sell all its 30,000

shares in BKS Holding AS to NIS (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is

conducted as part of an intercompany reorganisation to facilitate the Company's

resolved strategy and M&A activities.



HI will issue a seller's credit in the Transaction that is to be settled with a

group contribution within 31 August 2024. The Transaction is based on

independently negotiated market terms and on arms' length principles for

reorganisations. The Transaction will provide an appropriate group structure for

the Company's existing business, future growth, and M&A activities and the Board

of Directors of Eqva is therefore of the opinion that the Transaction is in the

common interests of Eqva as well as its shareholders.



For more information, please contact:

Petter Sørdahl, Chief Financial Officer: +47 917 56 147



Eqva ASA in brief Eqva ASA is a knowledge-based active owner of engineering,

construction and service companies that contribute to the green transition in

maritime, power intensive and renewable industries.



The group has a well-diversified product and market portfolio, and further

growth will be established through a combination of company-based development,

utilization of synergies between the companies in the group as well as

value-creating M&A activities.



Key companies in the group are BKS and Fossberg Kraft, each building on decades

of experience and widely recognized by clients in a broad range of industries.



Read more on www.eqva.no.



This information is made public pursuant to section 3-19 of the Norwegian Public

Limited Liability Companies Act and is subject to the disclosure requirements

pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





