Eqva ASA: Agreement on intercompany reorganisation

12 Jun 2024 17:30 CEST
Eqva ASA
Eqva ASA ("Eqva" or the "Company") announces that its indirect subsidiaries
Nordic Industrial Solutions AS ("NIS") and Handeland Industri AS ("HI") today
have entered into an agreement pursuant to which HI will sell all its 30,000
shares in BKS Holding AS to NIS (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is
conducted as part of an intercompany reorganisation to facilitate the Company's
resolved strategy and M&A activities.
HI will issue a seller's credit in the Transaction that is to be settled with a
group contribution within 31 August 2024. The Transaction is based on
independently negotiated market terms and on arms' length principles for
reorganisations. The Transaction will provide an appropriate group structure for
the Company's existing business, future growth, and M&A activities and the Board
of Directors of Eqva is therefore of the opinion that the Transaction is in the
common interests of Eqva as well as its shareholders.
For more information, please contact:
Petter Sørdahl, Chief Financial Officer: +47 917 56 147
Eqva ASA in brief Eqva ASA is a knowledge-based active owner of engineering,
construction and service companies that contribute to the green transition in
maritime, power intensive and renewable industries.
The group has a well-diversified product and market portfolio, and further
growth will be established through a combination of company-based development,
utilization of synergies between the companies in the group as well as
value-creating M&A activities.
Key companies in the group are BKS and Fossberg Kraft, each building on decades
of experience and widely recognized by clients in a broad range of industries.
Read more on www.eqva.no.
This information is made public pursuant to section 3-19 of the Norwegian Public
Limited Liability Companies Act and is subject to the disclosure requirements
pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Eqva ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
EQVA ASA
NO0010708605
EQVA
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eqva ASA published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 15:32:03 UTC.