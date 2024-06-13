Fixed income investor meetings

13 June 2024: Eqva ASA (OSE: EQVA) has mandated Pareto Securities AS and Nordea

as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings

commencing 14 June 2024. A NOK denominated senior secured bond issue may follow,

subject to inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds from the potential bond

issue will be used for refinancing of existing debt, repayment of a seller

credit, funding of targeted acquisitions and general corporate purposes



For more information, please contact:

Even Matre Ellingsen, Chief Executive Officer: + 47 990 05 500

Petter Sørdahl, Chief Financial Officer: +47 917 56 147



Eqva ASA in brief Eqva ASA is a knowledge-based active owner of engineering,

construction and service companies that contribute to the green transition in

maritime, power intensive and renewable industries.



The group has a well-diversified product and market portfolio, and further

growth will be established through a combination of company-based development,

utilization of synergies between the companies in the group as well as

value-creating M&A activities.



Key companies in the group are BKS and Fossberg Kraft, each building on decades

of experience and widely recognized by clients in a broad range of industries.



Read more on www.eqva.no.





More information:

