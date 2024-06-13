13 Jun 2024 07:30 CEST
Eqva ASA
13 June 2024: Eqva ASA (OSE: EQVA) has mandated Pareto Securities AS and Nordea
as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings
commencing 14 June 2024. A NOK denominated senior secured bond issue may follow,
subject to inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds from the potential bond
issue will be used for refinancing of existing debt, repayment of a seller
credit, funding of targeted acquisitions and general corporate purposes
For more information, please contact:
Even Matre Ellingsen, Chief Executive Officer: + 47 990 05 500
Petter Sørdahl, Chief Financial Officer: +47 917 56 147
Eqva ASA in brief Eqva ASA is a knowledge-based active owner of engineering,
construction and service companies that contribute to the green transition in
maritime, power intensive and renewable industries.
The group has a well-diversified product and market portfolio, and further
growth will be established through a combination of company-based development,
utilization of synergies between the companies in the group as well as
value-creating M&A activities.
Key companies in the group are BKS and Fossberg Kraft, each building on decades
of experience and widely recognized by clients in a broad range of industries.
Read more on www.eqva.no.
