Eqva ASA is a Norway-based knowledge-based active owner of industrial service companies that contribute to the green transition in maritime, power intensive and renewable industries. The Company's business activities are divided into two business segments: The Maritime Services delivers conversion, service, and maintenance of vessels to a wide customer base. It offers a broad variety of services, including complex design, extension, conversion, service, and maintenance of vessels; and The Products, solutions & renewables consists of the service and maintenance provider BKS, with underlying subsidiaries, and the small-scale power plant company Fossberg Kraft. Together they form a fully integrated service and hydropower provider. BKS provides service and maintenance to the Norwegian landbased and maritime industry. Fossberg Kraft specialises in the establishment and operation of small-scale hydropower plants and has new projects in the pipeline.

Sector Shipbuilding