Real-time
Oslo Bors
04:08:37 2024-06-27 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
5.02
NOK
+0.60%
-1.95%
+66.78%
Eqva : RE ITEM 8 - Attendance list EN
June 27, 2024 at 09:44 am EDT
Attendance list
EQVA ASA
Name
Repr. Som
Shares
% share capital
% registered
% represented
Styrets leder
Proxy holder
-
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
NEVE EIENDOM AS
Own shares
8.193.462
11,45%
21,93%
28,35%
EIKESTØ AS
Own shares
2.999.511
4,19%
8,03%
10,38%
MP PENSJON PK
Vote by correspondence
1.167.768
1,63%
3,12%
4,04%
ANDERSEN GEIR
Vote by correspondence
33.168
0,05%
0,09%
0,11%
OKOYE EJIKE OBINNA
Vote by correspondence
29.680
0,04%
0,08%
0,10%
VALSKÅR NIKLAS ÅKE
Vote by correspondence
4.000
0,01%
0,01%
0,01%
VEFRING TORBJØRN
Vote by correspondence
2.400
0,00%
0,01%
0,01%
HANEBERG OLE BERTIN STAUSHOLM
Vote by correspondence
600
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
SVENSEN GLENN MORTEN
Vote by correspondence
200
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
BREKKE SVEIN
Vote by correspondence
25
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
ILG AS
Proxy
8.469.322
11,84%
22,66%
29,31%
FURENESET EIENDOM AS
Proxy
4.960.847
6,94%
13,28%
17,17%
FURENESET INVEST AS
Proxy
2.999.511
4,19%
8,03%
10,38%
B-O CONSULTING AS
Proxy
33.333
0,05%
0,09%
0,12%
BAUSTAD TOR
Proxy
6.020
0,01%
0,02%
0,02%
Eqva ASA is a Norway-based knowledge-based active owner of industrial service companies that contribute to the green transition in maritime, power intensive and renewable industries. The Company's business activities are divided into two business segments: The Maritime Services delivers conversion, service, and maintenance of vessels to a wide customer base. It offers a broad variety of services, including complex design, extension, conversion, service, and maintenance of vessels; and The Products, solutions & renewables consists of the service and maintenance provider BKS, with underlying subsidiaries, and the small-scale power plant company Fossberg Kraft. Together they form a fully integrated service and hydropower provider. BKS provides service and maintenance to the Norwegian landbased and maritime industry. Fossberg Kraft specialises in the establishment and operation of small-scale hydropower plants and has new projects in the pipeline.
