Attendance list

EQVA ASA

Name

Repr. Som

Shares

% share capital

% registered

% represented

Styrets leder

Proxy holder

-

0,00%

0,00%

0,00%

NEVE EIENDOM AS

Own shares

8.193.462

11,45%

21,93%

28,35%

EIKESTØ AS

Own shares

2.999.511

4,19%

8,03%

10,38%

MP PENSJON PK

Vote by correspondence

1.167.768

1,63%

3,12%

4,04%

ANDERSEN GEIR

Vote by correspondence

33.168

0,05%

0,09%

0,11%

OKOYE EJIKE OBINNA

Vote by correspondence

29.680

0,04%

0,08%

0,10%

VALSKÅR NIKLAS ÅKE

Vote by correspondence

4.000

0,01%

0,01%

0,01%

VEFRING TORBJØRN

Vote by correspondence

2.400

0,00%

0,01%

0,01%

HANEBERG OLE BERTIN STAUSHOLM

Vote by correspondence

600

0,00%

0,00%

0,00%

SVENSEN GLENN MORTEN

Vote by correspondence

200

0,00%

0,00%

0,00%

BREKKE SVEIN

Vote by correspondence

25

0,00%

0,00%

0,00%

ILG AS

Proxy

8.469.322

11,84%

22,66%

29,31%

FURENESET EIENDOM AS

Proxy

4.960.847

6,94%

13,28%

17,17%

FURENESET INVEST AS

Proxy

2.999.511

4,19%

8,03%

10,38%

B-O CONSULTING AS

Proxy

33.333

0,05%

0,09%

0,12%

BAUSTAD TOR

Proxy

6.020

0,01%

0,02%

0,02%

