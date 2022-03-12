Biden counters court challenge to border policy

The Biden administration said unaccompanied migrant children will continue to not be expelled from the United States, in a bid to counter a court challenge to the current practice.

The controversial Title 42 order was issued by the CDC in March 2020 - when Donald Trump was president - at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed U.S. authorities to quickly expel migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without a chance to seek refuge in the U.S..

Biden reversed some of Trump's hardline immigration policies after taking office in January 2021. But government data shows his administration has expelled migrants more than a million times under the Title 42 order.

Early in his presidency, Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the expulsion policy.

But a federal judge in Texas ruled on March 4 that Biden could no longer grant such an exemption.

On Saturday, in a 21-page order justifying the decision to end Title 42 for unaccompanied children, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cited a decrease in COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates in both the United States and in Central America.