  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Era Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002641   CNE1000019M5

ERA CO., LTD.

(002641)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hong Kong leader rejects barrister nominee to sensitive judges panel, appoints another

03/25/2022 | 03:30am EDT
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a news conference in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rejected a Bar Association nominee to a discreet panel that selects the city's judges, according to a statement on Friday from the barristers' body, appointing instead the Bar's new chairman in an unprecedented switch.

The nomination of senior commercial barrister Victor Dawes, elected Bar chairman in January, was made after Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam in February sought another nominee instead of Neville Sarony, a veteran barrister put forward by the Bar in August last year, the Bar Association statement said.

It was the first confirmation of the delay, also unprecedented, surrounding Sarony's nomination, reported by Reuters in January.

The work of the panel, known as the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission (JORC), is being closely monitored by lawyers, scholars and diplomats amid concerns over judicial independence in the global financial hub.

The Bar statement said Dawes was the best candidate and that "the Bar Council believes it is in the public interest for a member of the Bar to be appointed to JORC without further delay."

Dawes will take up his post on April 1, according to a Hong Kong government announcement on Friday.

The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appointment of Dawes rather than Sarony.

Judicial independence is widely seen as vital to securing the future of the rule of law that underpins Hong Kong's commercial and social freedoms following its handover from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

Nomination of judges by the commission is increasingly important as some of these jurists will rule on issues such as prosecutions under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the city in 2020 to punish subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces.

The commission's work is secret and it is a crime to reveal its deliberations or attempt to interfere with them.

The commission is headed by the city's top judge, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, but the Chief Executive must approve appointments to it - a power that dates back to the British colonial era but has until now not been used to reject nominees, lawyers and scholars have told Reuters.

Lam, Sarony and Cheung did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Dawes did not comment separately beyond the Bar's issuing of its statement.

(Reporting by Greg Torode; Additional reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Greg Torode


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 711 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net income 2021 618 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 139 M 964 M 964 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 746
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ERA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Era Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,97 CNY
Average target price 5,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiong Ji General Manager & Director
Yong An Yang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zhen Yu Lu Chairman
Hong Hui Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Ying Mao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERA CO., LTD.-9.31%964
GEBERIT AG-22.62%21 768
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-10.59%8 827
ASTRAL LIMITED-10.88%5 262
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.55%4 900
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.00%4 219