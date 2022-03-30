Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Era Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002641   CNE1000019M5

ERA CO., LTD.

(002641)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tunisian parliament to defy president with full session

03/30/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Union - African Union summit in Brussels

TUNIS (Reuters) -The online communications platforms Zoom and Teams were not connecting in Tunisia on Wednesday as parliament members tried to hold an online session in defiance of the president, rejecting his seizure of powers and move to one-man rule.

Reuters journalists and numerous other people in Tunis said the connection to both applications had stopped working at around 1:30 p.m. (1230 GMT), though it was not clear if the problem was connected to the political situation.

More than half the members of parliament were expected to attend the session and hold a vote against the "exceptional measures" President Kais Saied has used since July to brush aside the 2014 democratic constitution and govern himself.

The session represents parliament's most direct challenge to Saied, who has dismissed it as being "of the past", and who late on Monday issued a stern warning that forces would confront "those who pushed Tunisians to fight".

However, while the session may underscore increasing opposition to Saied and will challenge the legitimacy of his moves, it is not likely to alter his grip on power.

"We will go ahead with the expected session and are not afraid to defend a legitimate institution," said Yamina Zoglami, a parliament member from the moderate Islamist Ennahda.

"The people did not withdraw confidence from us. The president closed parliament with a tank."

The parliament's increased confidence reflects broadening opposition to Saied as he tries to rewrite the constitution, take control of the judiciary and impose new restrictions on civil society.

Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament with a quarter of the seats, and its leader Rached Ghannouchi who is the parliamentary speaker, have been the most vocal critics of Saied.

Although political parties remain deeply divided against each other, more of them are now openly rallying against Saied and demanding he adopt an inclusive approach to any efforts to restructure the country's politics.

Tunisia threw off autocratic rule in a 2011 revolution and introduced democracy, but its system that shared power between president and parliament has proven unpopular after years of political paralysis and economic stagnation.

Saied, a political newcomer and constitutional law professor, was elected in 2019 in a landslide second-round victory against a media mogul who was facing corruption charges, and he promised to clean up Tunisian politics.

His critics accuse him of staging a coup last summer when he ousted the elected parliament and moved to one-man rule, saying his political reforms lack credibility.

As the economy moves towards disaster with the government seeking an international bailout and the powerful labour union warning of a general strike, many Tunisians have grown disillusioned with his focus on constitutional change.

However, Saied's intervention last summer appeared to be immensely popular with a country sick of the political squabbling that had characterised a democratic era in which jobs grew scarce and public services declined.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Nick Macfie and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ERA CO., LTD.
09:13aAll Russia's big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals
RE
09:04aUK judges resign from Hong Kong court over China's crackdown on dissent
RE
07:19aCubans split over more liberal family code as referendum nears
RE
03/29Russia draws up law to force taxi firms to share data with FSB -document
RE
03/29U.S. Representative Don Young, long-serving Republican, lies in state in Capitol
RE
03/29Burford Capital Reports First Loss in 2021; FY Dividend Unchanged
MT
03/28Financials Down with Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03/28Materials Down as Traders Pare Bets on Commodity Inflation -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03/28Ukraine intelligence publishes names of 620 alleged Russian agents
RE
03/28Tunisian parliament speaker defies president with planned sessions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 711 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net income 2021 618 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 200 M 974 M 974 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 746
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ERA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Era Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,88 CNY
Average target price 5,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiong Ji General Manager & Director
Yong An Yang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zhen Yu Lu Chairman
Hong Hui Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Ying Mao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERA CO., LTD.-10.95%947
GEBERIT AG-21.58%22 069
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-6.74%9 130
ASTRAL LIMITED-12.17%5 331
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-23.56%4 596
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.36%3 536