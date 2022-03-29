Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Era Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    002641   CNE1000019M5

ERA CO., LTD.

(002641)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

U.S. Representative Don Young, long-serving Republican, to lie in state in Capitol

03/29/2022 | 06:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on interior secretary nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The body of U.S. Representative Don Young of Alaska, who was the longest-serving Republican member of Congress of any era when he died this month, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, where his fellow lawmakers will pay tribute.

"His reverence and devotion to the House shone through in everything that he did," Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement after his death was announced. "For five decades, he was an institution in the hallowed halls of Congress."

Young, the only member in the House representing the state of Alaska, was first elected in 1973 and died on March 18 at age 88 on a flight from Washington back home to Alaska.

Young, who worked as a tugboat captain in Alaska in his youth, was described as ornery, temperamental, salty-tongued and acerbic. During one campaign debate he conceded that he could be both arrogant and a bully.

A formal ceremony will be held on Tuesday morning, which will be attended by Young's family and guests and include remarks from Alaska's U.S. senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

While Young's near half century in office made him the longest-serving member in the current House, he was not the all-time record holder. That record is held by the late Democratic Representative John Dingell Jr, who served 59 years before retiring in 2015. Dingell died in 2019.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 711 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net income 2021 618 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 126 M 961 M 961 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 746
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ERA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Era Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,96 CNY
Average target price 5,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiong Ji General Manager & Director
Yong An Yang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zhen Yu Lu Chairman
Hong Hui Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Ying Mao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERA CO., LTD.-9.49%961
GEBERIT AG-23.91%21 333
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-11.49%8 666
ASTRAL LIMITED-12.46%5 282
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.59%4 708
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.00%3 994