Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Era Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002641   CNE1000019M5

ERA CO., LTD.

(002641)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  03-10
5.25 CNY   -0.38%
06:56aVatican protests over expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua
RE
01:13aChile's new leftist president marks political shift
RE
03/11CHILE'S NEW PRESIDENT : 'I'll be a president for all Chileans'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. eases border policy from Trump era for unaccompanied migrant children

03/12/2022 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Asylum-seeking migrants live in a public square in Reynosa, Mexico

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has eased a controversial border policy from the era of former President Donald Trump, which means that unaccompanied migrant children will not be deported from the United States.

"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) director is terminating with respect to unaccompanied noncitizen children an Order under Title 42 suspending the right to introduce certain persons into the United States", the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said early on Saturday.

"In effect, this means that unaccompanied noncitizen children will not be expelled from the United States under CDC's order."

The Title 42 order was issued by the CDC in March 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without a chance to seek refuge in the United States.

Since it went into effect, migrants have been turned away more than 1.6 million times under the policy, though some of those encounters were people crossing multiple times.

In a separate 21-page order justifying the decision to end Title 42 for unaccompanied children, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cited the recent nationwide decrease in COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates in the United States and in the countries of migrants who journey to the southern border.

Early in his presidency, Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the expulsion policy, but a federal judge in Texas ruled on March 4 that minors could not be excluded in a case brought by the state of Texas against the administration.

The Texas ruling, which is at odds with another U.S. district court order in 2020 blocking expulsions of unaccompanied children, has put pressure on the administration to consider whether to roll back the order entirely.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
All news about ERA CO., LTD.
06:56aVatican protests over expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua
RE
01:13aChile's new leftist president marks political shift
RE
03/11CHILE'S NEW PRESIDENT : 'I'll be a president for all Chileans'
RE
03/11Tech Down as Momentum Turns Against Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/11Roughed up EM stocks set for fourth weekly fall on inflation, Ukraine
RE
03/11Ramaphosa says South Africa has been asked to mediate Russia-Ukraine
RE
03/11Ukraine says it will no longer buy Russian nuclear fuel
RE
03/11In Philippines election, priests opposed to Marcos turn pink
RE
03/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/10Many Small Businesses Plan Price Increases Amid Continued Inflation Pressures, PNC Fina..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 711 M 1 374 M 1 374 M
Net income 2021 618 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 485 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 746
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ERA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Era Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,25 CNY
Average target price 5,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiong Ji General Manager & Director
Yong An Yang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zhen Yu Lu Chairman
Hong Hui Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Ying Mao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERA CO., LTD.-4.20%1 023
GEBERIT AG-24.56%21 174
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-15.13%8 310
ASTRAL LIMITED-14.39%5 126
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-15.71%5 087
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.89%4 178