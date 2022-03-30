Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Era Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002641   CNE1000019M5

ERA CO., LTD.

(002641)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. planning to end COVID-era order blocking migrants at Mexico border by May 23

03/30/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents, as seen from Ciudad Juarez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is planning to end a COVID-era order blocking asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The decision has not yet been finalized, the official said.

The order, known as Title 42, was put in place in March 2020 during the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump to curb the spread of coronavirus in crowded border facilities. Since then, more than a million migrants apprehended at the border have been rapidly expelled to Mexico or other countries, often within hours of being caught.

The sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico. Leading Democrats, medical experts and the United Nations have urged the United States to end it, but Republicans argue it will encourage more migrants to enter illegally.

The delayed effective date to end Title 42 would give U.S. border authorities time to plan for its end, the official said.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Mica RosenbergEditing by Chris Reese)

By Ted Hesson


© Reuters 2022
All news about ERA CO., LTD.
02:20pExplainer-What impact would a Russian debt default have?
RE
12:08pBiden could sign defense production authority for battery minerals -source
RE
11:43aAll Russia's big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals
RE
07:19aCubans split over more liberal family code as referendum nears
RE
03/29Russia draws up law to force taxi firms to share data with FSB -document
RE
03/29U.S. Representative Don Young, long-serving Republican, lies in state in Capitol
RE
03/29Burford Capital Reports First Loss in 2021; FY Dividend Unchanged
MT
03/28Financials Down with Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03/28Materials Down as Traders Pare Bets on Commodity Inflation -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03/28Ukraine intelligence publishes names of 620 alleged Russian agents
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 711 M 1 372 M 1 372 M
Net income 2021 618 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 200 M 977 M 977 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 746
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ERA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Era Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,02 CNY
Average target price 5,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiong Ji General Manager & Director
Yong An Yang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zhen Yu Lu Chairman
Hong Hui Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Ying Mao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERA CO., LTD.-8.39%947
GEBERIT AG-21.58%22 069
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-6.74%9 130
ASTRAL LIMITED-12.17%5 331
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-23.56%4 596
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.36%3 536