Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Era Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002641   CNE1000019M5

ERA CO., LTD.

(002641)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  03-10
5.25 CNY   -0.38%
06:56aVatican protests over expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua
RE
01:13aChile's new leftist president marks political shift
RE
03/11CHILE'S NEW PRESIDENT : 'I'll be a president for all Chileans'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vatican protests over expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua

03/12/2022 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Stanislaw Sommertag speaks during a news conference in Managua

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Saturday protested to Nicaragua over the effective expulsion of its ambassador to Managua, saying the unilateral action was unjustified and incomprehensible.

Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag, who was ambassador since 2018, had to leave the country suddenly this week after the government of President Daniel Ortega withdrew its diplomatic approval of the envoy, known in diplomatic language as an agrément.

Sommertag had been critical of the Central American country's slide away from democracy.

"(The Holy See) is convinced that such a grave, unjustified and unilateral measure does not reflect the sentiments of the Nicaraguan people, who are profoundly Christian," the Vatican said in a statement.

It was the latest in a series of actions taken against Sommertag by the Ortega government.

In November, Ortega stripped Sommertag of his title and role as dean of the diplomatic corps, in what diplomats saw as a retaliation for comments made by the local Church leadership criticizing the government.

In many countries of Catholic tradition, the dean's position is held automatically by the Vatican envoy, known as a nuncio, regardless of how long he has been in the country.

Sommertag, a 54-year-old Pole, has openly supported the local Church in its position defending democracy in the country.

Ortega, a Cold War-era former Marxist guerrilla leader who has held office since 2007, clinched a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing political rivals ahead of elections that were widely condemned as not being free.

Nicaragua's Catholic bishops conference issued a statement before the elections that said the country was lacking "the basic and indispensable conditions in order to hold free, fair and transparent elections."

The archdiocese of Managua also had denounced what it called the systematic violation of political and constitutional rights as well as "threats to the Catholic Church (and) offences against its priests and bishops."

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
All news about ERA CO., LTD.
06:56aVatican protests over expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua
RE
01:13aChile's new leftist president marks political shift
RE
03/11CHILE'S NEW PRESIDENT : 'I'll be a president for all Chileans'
RE
03/11Tech Down as Momentum Turns Against Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/11Roughed up EM stocks set for fourth weekly fall on inflation, Ukraine
RE
03/11Ramaphosa says South Africa has been asked to mediate Russia-Ukraine
RE
03/11Ukraine says it will no longer buy Russian nuclear fuel
RE
03/11In Philippines election, priests opposed to Marcos turn pink
RE
03/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/10Many Small Businesses Plan Price Increases Amid Continued Inflation Pressures, PNC Fina..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 711 M 1 374 M 1 374 M
Net income 2021 618 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 485 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 746
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ERA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Era Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,25 CNY
Average target price 5,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiong Ji General Manager & Director
Yong An Yang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zhen Yu Lu Chairman
Hong Hui Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Ying Mao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERA CO., LTD.-4.20%1 023
GEBERIT AG-24.56%21 174
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-15.13%8 310
ASTRAL LIMITED-14.39%5 126
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-15.71%5 087
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.89%4 178