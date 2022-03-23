Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Era Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002641   CNE1000019M5

ERA CO., LTD.

(002641)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zambia's public sector debt rises to almost $32 billion in 2021 - finance ministry

03/23/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zambia's public sector debt rose 18% to $31.74 billion by the end of 2021 from end-June, a finance ministry document published on Wednesday showed, at a time when the country is negotiating to restructure its crippling debt.

Foreign currency debt accounts for 54% of Zambia's borrowing, rising 2% in the second half of 2021 to $17.27 billion. Local currency debt jumped 43% to $14.47 billion.

In 2020, Zambia became the first country to have defaulted in the pandemic-era, buckling under a debt burden of more than 120% of GDP.

It reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December 2021 on a $1.4bn three-year extended credit facility.

Finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane told Reuters in February that he hoped to get a formal IMF agreement signed off in May, but the timeline was deemed ambitious by analysts as the group of Paris Club creditors and China have yet to form a creditor committee.

President Haikainde Hichilema pledged to deal with the "unsustainable" debt burden when sworn in as Zambia's new leader in August 2021.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Emma Rumney and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ERA CO., LTD.
01:27pU.S. not looking to renegotiate Trump-era steel quotas with S.Korea, says Raimondo
RE
01:27pU.s. commerce secretary raimondo says renegotiating trump-era st…
RE
12:51pZambia's public sector debt rises to almost $32 bln in 2021 - finance ministry
RE
11:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Thematic Gig Economy ETF shows signs of life
TI
06:37aFTSE Rises, Pound's Modest Reaction to Inflation Data Suggests Strong Reading Was Expec..
DJ
12:21aVietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25
RE
03/22In Russia's Pokrov, sanctions see residents stockpile sugar, tighten belts
RE
03/22Biden says India 'shaky' in acting against old Cold War ally Russia
RE
03/22Earnings Flash (YOU.L) YOUGOV Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX5.60
MT
03/21Health Care Flat As Traders Seek Out Inflation-Proof Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 711 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net income 2021 618 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 213 M 975 M 976 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 746
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ERA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Era Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,03 CNY
Average target price 5,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiong Ji General Manager & Director
Yong An Yang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zhen Yu Lu Chairman
Hong Hui Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Ying Mao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERA CO., LTD.-8.21%986
GEBERIT AG-21.90%21 954
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-8.46%8 963
ASTRAL LIMITED-11.55%5 331
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-18.17%4 917
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.36%4 202