During Eramet's participation in the Corporate Social Responsibility Summit on July 7 and 8, Christel Bories discussed the Group's CSR vision in Africa.

Christel Bories: 'We cannot have a sustainable business in our field without a strong societal commitment.'

News of July's 8 2021

For its very first edition, the Corporate Social Responsibility Summit (Africa - France - Europe), organized by Affectio Mutandi, brings together a selection of major players in Africa (companies, governments and other stakeholders). Their common point: to place CSR at the heart of their activities, for a sustainable economic and societal development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Comilog (Gabon) and Grande Côte Opérations (GCO - Senegal), subsidiaries of Eramet, will be presenting their respective CSR approaches: Leod-Paul Batolo, Director and CEO of Comilog, and Aliou Ba, Public Affairs & CSR Reporting Coordinator at GCO, will be speaking respectively on the 'Time for shared prosperity' and 'Time for societal innovation' panels

On the occasion of this unique event, Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of the Eramet Group, detailed her vision of CSR by Eramet in Africa in an exchange with Virginie Mounanga, CEO of Blanc Cristal Expertise and strategic communications consultant for The World Bank:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Summit will take place on July 7 and 8, 2021 in multiplexes, notably in Lomé (Togo), Dakar (Senegal), Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Libreville (Gabon), Kinshasa (Congo) and Paris (France).