Eramet: 2020 full-year results

In 2020, the pandemic brutally disrupted our ecosystem. In particular it resulted in a major economic crisis in the aerospace sector, the main end-market for our Aubert & Duval subsidiary.

Thanks to our demanding roadmap, the mobilisation and agility of our teams, as well as a responsible crisis management, we have recorded remarkable successes in our mining activities and succeeded in seizing opportunities, despite the disruptions. We were also able to control cash consumption, particularly in our High-Performance Alloys division whose responsiveness was exceptional in the second half of the year, and our debt was substantially reduced at end-2020 compared to end-June.

2021 starts off with good momentum in the raw material sector. We will continue to develop our manganese production in Gabon, grow our nickel ore production in Indonesia, and optimise our mineral sands activity in Senegal. We are also paying close attention to the set-up of all conditions necessary to properly implement SLN's rescue plan in order to ensure a future to this subsidiary.

In the High-Performance Alloys division, our priority remains to adapt costs to production levels within a depressed aerospace market. In parallel, we are working on the terms for a possible divestment of Aubert & Duval, to bring out a satisfactory offer and ensure the future of this strategic activity for the sector.

Eramet's transformation started almost four years ago is demonstrating its relevance, with a new agile and sustainable business model, thereby strengthening the Group to create value and take full advantage of the post-crisis period.