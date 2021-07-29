Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/29 04:59:26 am
72.25 EUR   +4.41%
04:37aERAMET : 2021 half-year results presentation
PU
07/28ERAMET : Interim Financial report 2021
PU
07/28ERAMET : Strong increase in 2021 first-half results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet: 2021 half-year results presentation

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 half-year results

Christel BORIES

Chair and CEO

29 July 2021

Disclaimer

Certain information contained in this presentation including any information on Eramet's plans or future financial or operating performance and any other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties. Eramet cautions that such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of Eramet to be materially different from the company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.

Past performance information given in this presentation is solely provided for illustrative purposes and is not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, forecast financial information or other forecast. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or future performance of Eramet.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

2 Eramet - 2021 half-year results

Contents

Introduction

1 - CSR commitments

2 - Financial results

3 - Operational performance

4 - Strategic transformation

Conclusion and outlook

3 Eramet - 2021 half-year results

Introduction

Significant improvement of all financials in H1 leading to a reduction in net debt vs 2020

Sales €1,878m

  • +11% vs H1 2020 (€1,687m)

EBITDA €293m

  • +144% vs H1 2020 (€120m)
    COI €159m
    (Current Operating Income)

Net income - Group share

€53m

  • vs H1 2020 (-€623m o/w
    -€381m asset impairment)

High-Performance

Erasteel

Mining & Metals

Alloys division

division

18%

5%

82%

Aubert & Duval

13%

€1,878m

Mineral Sands BU

Manganese BU

7%

47%

Nickel BU

27%

FCF €111m

  • vs H1 2020 (-€210m)Net debt €1,244m
  • vs 2020 (€1,333m)

Gearing for covenant purposes1

92%

5 Eramet - 2021 half-year results

1 Excl. IFRS 16 impact, excl. French govt. loan to SLN

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERAMET
04:37aERAMET : 2021 half-year results presentation
PU
07/28ERAMET : Interim Financial report 2021
PU
07/28ERAMET : Strong increase in 2021 first-half results
PU
07/28ERAMET : Strong increase in first-half results
AQ
07/22CONNECT 2021 : Eramet Group's integration program is evolving
PU
07/15CSR BROCHURE : the Eramet group reports on the progress on its commitments
PU
07/13ERAMET : "CSR Essentials" brochure
PU
07/12ERAMET : Loïse Tamalgo appointed Eramet's General Delegate in Gabon
PU
07/08CHRISTEL BORIES : "We cannot have a sustainable business in our field without a ..
PU
07/08VALE S A : France welcomes New Caledonia's new president before territory’s fina..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 189 M 4 964 M 4 964 M
Net income 2021 212 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2021 1 290 M 1 529 M 1 529 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 1 832 M 2 163 M 2 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 12 394
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 69,20 €
Average target price 76,38 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Digital
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Miriam Maes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET61.23%2 163
BHP GROUP23.66%183 919
RIO TINTO PLC12.01%140 850
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC28.91%52 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.55%38 339
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)69.38%22 508