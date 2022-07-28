Eramet : 2022 ESSENTIAL BROCHURE

Become a reference for the responsible transformation
of the Earth's mineral resources, for living well together.
Because the availability and quality of raw materials are crucial to the ecological and energy transition,
we are mobilizing.
Because we are convinced
that the environmental question cannot be tackled without addressing societal issues head on, we are taking action.
Underpinning these values and our efforts is our corporate purpose: "Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources, for living well together."
This statement reflects our aim of being an agent for change, committed to being
an effective and contributive corporate citizen.
Whether it is contributing to the circular economy, controlling our energy use and emissions, strategically repositioning ourselves to produce metals that are essential to the ecological transition, sharing added value, or preserving biodiversity,
this corporate purpose carries our collective ambition.
It provides the foundation
for the way we think about people, whether they be
our employees- whose safety is our priority- the communities established in the areas where where weoperate-to which we are committed-and, more broadly, the public as a whole, for whom these metals are essential to their personal
and collective well-being.
This statement acts as a compass orienting us with regard to the most important challenges that lie ahead:
meeting the needs of current and future generations
by supplying metals for the energy transition and economic development, ensuring a responsible supply, and carefully managing
the Earth's resources.
We are Eramet.
And we are firmly committed to becoming a key actor in the mining and metallurgy industry and to creating the conditions for a sustainable and harmonious relationship between humankind and the Earth.
Map OF OURMINING AND
Europe
METALLURGICAL SITES
FRANCE
Dunkirk
Eramet Head
Office
Eramet Ideas
NORWAY
STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING /
ERAMET IS REPOSITIONING ITSELF AND IS BECOMING A PURE PLAYER IN MINING AND METALS.
In line with its strategic roadmap, the Group is refocusing on its growth- oriented activities. Accordingly, certain assets have been repositioned
PROJECT
MINING SITE
TRANSFORMATION
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
HEAD OFFICE
Manganese
Nickel
Mineral Sands
Lithium
Kvinesdal,
Porsgrunn,
Sauda
Tyssedal
Americas
UNITED STATES
Marietta
Africa
ARGENTINA
CAMEROON
Centenario-Ratones
Akonolinga
GABON
Asia
INDONESIA
Weda Bay
Oceania
NEW
CALEDONIA
Kouaoua,
Népoui,
(sale of the Sandouville site, the ongoing sale
of Aubert & Duval and the planned sale of Erasteel). Our strategic choices, backed by our industrial and commercial activities in more than 20 countries on 5 continents, will enable us to fast-track our development in mining and metallurgical activities and move fully into the era of metals.
Moanda
SENEGAL
Diogo
Map of our sites
Poum, Tiébaghi, Thio
Doniambo
"I AM A GREAT BELIEVER IN ERAMET'S POSITIONING
AS A committed and contributive corporate citizen."
INTERVIEW / The Eramet Group has adopted a new strategic roadmap which focuses on its mining and metallurgy activities, enabling it to pursue its ambition of becoming a reference in the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources, for living well together. Analysis and outlook.
Christel Bories,
Eramet Group
Chair and CEO
The planets are aligning for Eramet. How do you explain all the progress that has been made?
Christel Bories: We have done a lot of work to transform the Group over the past few years.
I'm proud of how far we've come, thanks to the commitment and flexibility of all our teams. The excellent performance of our mines and plants demonstrates the soundness of our operating model, which generates a great deal of value. We have made bold strategic choices. We have repositioned our asset portfolio exclusively on mining and extractive metallurgy by selling our traditional downstream processing activities. We are fortunate to have world-class mining deposits that are extremely
well positioned in terms of their size, potential, maturity and cost. Building on these strengths, we have implemented a two-pronged strategy: contributing to global economic development through metals essential to infrastructure (manganese, nickel and mineral sands); and contributing to the energy transition through the development of critical metals for energy storage (lithium, battery- grade nickel and cobalt). Ongoing market developments have fully vindicated our decisions: the world needs more and more metals!
As a result, we are entering this new phase in the Group's history in a stronger position, with the objective of making Eramet a leading mining and metallurgical company and a world-class producer of metals for the energy transition.
"
WE ARE GOING TO SEE A HUGE EXPLOSION IN THE DEMAND FOR METALS BETWEEN NOW AND 2030."
DEMAND FOR METALS
BY 2030:
6times
more lithium
2times
more nickel
3times
more cobalt
How does Eramet intend to meet the challenges of the energy transition?
C. B.: We are experiencing a unique historical moment: the energy transition-which is essential and urgent-
is changing everything. In order to move away from an oil-based economy and achieve the objective of carbon neutrality by 2050, as set out in the Paris agreements, we are going to need considerably larger amounts of metals. We are going to see
a huge explosion in demand between now and 2030: to make electric cars, wind turbines and other energy storage systems, we are going to need six times more lithium than today, twice as much nickel, three times as much cobalt, etc. Having access to these strategic metals is becoming
a prerequisite for achieving this transition. And Eramet is particularly well positioned to meet the challenges of this new era. We have launched our lithium production project in Argentina, where the first few tons will be produced in 2024. We are accelerating our nickel and cobalt salt production project in Indonesia in partnership with BASF. And in response to strong environmental and societal demands, we are working to create a new model for mining. Our corporate purpose, strategy and CSR roadmap all converge
toward a single goal: making Eramet a leader in responsible mining and metallurgy.
What do you mean by "responsible mining"?
C. B.: To meet the ecological objectives of the energy transition, we need to produce more and produce better. For if we extract the metals necessary for this transition while emitting high levels of CO2 yet neglecting water, biodiversity and the well-being of our communities, we
are missing the point! Today, we are acknowledged by our clients, the countries and the communities where we operate, as a responsible and respectful company that invests in and contributes to the regions in which it is based. This sustainable and responsible approach is just as crucial as our financial performance. And it is thanks to the commitment of all our teams around the world that we are able to achieve this.
In practical terms, what does this mean on the ground?
C. B.: As I often say-and this is something I strongly believe- Eramet wants to be loved in its host countries, not merely tolerated. I am a great believer in Eramet's positioning as a committed and contributive corporate citizen. To that end,
we are helping to develop economic activities in the areas around our mines so that these communities are not solely dependent on us for employment. And we are also committed
to improving education, health and vital infrastructure in all the countries where we operate. For example, we have supported the reintroduction of quinoa near our mine in Argentina and we have also helped the local population create an organic cooperative, a project that creates jobs-particularly for women- develops the local economy and reduces child malnutrition.
Are Eramet employees fully behind this new vision?
C. B.: We can't do anything without the men and women who work for the Group! Our excellent results are down to them. Our number one priority is their safety, and our goal is zero accidents. Thanks to the numerous measures implemented in the workplace, we have reduced the number
of accidents by six in five years. We are now one of the leading companies in our sector from a safety point of view. One of the pillars of the Group's vision is to become a model employer. We are working on several fronts: increasing the number of women in our workforce-today we have 26% female managers and our objective is to reach 30%.
We are promoting diversity and inclusion by mentoring underprivileged young people or opening the doors of our sites to make people with disabilities want to join us. We also regularly measure the commitment levels of our teams; in 2021, we achieved a score of 74%. This is a barometer, but also a tool enabling us to introduce initiatives to meet the expectations of our employees, to help them develop and thus to retain them. Investing in our human resources is essential
to support the Group's growth and attract new talents.
How do you see the next few years?
C. B.: The global context in which we have been operating for the past few years requires us to
be vigilant and extremely agile. However, I am confident: we have regained our financial freedom, our fundamentals are now extremely sound, and the strategic choices we have made mean that we are well positioned
to meet the crucial challenges of the energy transition.
"
OUR CORPORATE PURPOSE, STRATEGY AND CSR ROADMAP ALL CONVERGE TOWARD A SINGLE GOAL: MAKING ERAMET A LEADER IN RESPONSIBLE MINING AND METALLURGY."
