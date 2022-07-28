Eramet : 2022 ESSENTIAL BROCHURE

" WE ARE GOING TO SEE A HUGE EXPLOSION IN THE DEMAND FOR METALS BETWEEN NOW AND 2030." DEMAND FOR METALS BY 2030: 6times more lithium 2times more nickel 3times more cobalt

How does Eramet intend to meet the challenges of the energy transition? C. B.: We are experiencing a unique historical moment: the energy transition-which is essential and urgent- is changing everything. In order to move away from an oil-based economy and achieve the objective of carbon neutrality by 2050, as set out in the Paris agreements, we are going to need considerably larger amounts of metals. We are going to see a huge explosion in demand between now and 2030: to make electric cars, wind turbines and other energy storage systems, we are going to need six times more lithium than today, twice as much nickel, three times as much cobalt, etc. Having access to these strategic metals is becoming a prerequisite for achieving this transition. And Eramet is particularly well positioned to meet the challenges of this new era. We have launched our lithium production project in Argentina, where the first few tons will be produced in 2024. We are accelerating our nickel and cobalt salt production project in Indonesia in partnership with BASF. And in response to strong environmental and societal demands, we are working to create a new model for mining. Our corporate purpose, strategy and CSR roadmap all converge

toward a single goal: making Eramet a leader in responsible mining and metallurgy. What do you mean by "responsible mining"? C. B.: To meet the ecological objectives of the energy transition, we need to produce more and produce better. For if we extract the metals necessary for this transition while emitting high levels of CO2 yet neglecting water, biodiversity and the well-being of our communities, we are missing the point! Today, we are acknowledged by our clients, the countries and the communities where we operate, as a responsible and respectful company that invests in and contributes to the regions in which it is based. This sustainable and responsible approach is just as crucial as our financial performance. And it is thanks to the commitment of all our teams around the world that we are able to achieve this. In practical terms, what does this mean on the ground? C. B.: As I often say-and this is something I strongly believe- Eramet wants to be loved in its host countries, not merely tolerated. I am a great believer in Eramet's positioning as a committed and contributive corporate citizen. To that end,

we are helping to develop economic activities in the areas around our mines so that these communities are not solely dependent on us for employment. And we are also committed to improving education, health and vital infrastructure in all the countries where we operate. For example, we have supported the reintroduction of quinoa near our mine in Argentina and we have also helped the local population create an organic cooperative, a project that creates jobs-particularly for women- develops the local economy and reduces child malnutrition. Are Eramet employees fully behind this new vision? C. B.: We can't do anything without the men and women who work for the Group! Our excellent results are down to them. Our number one priority is their safety, and our goal is zero accidents. Thanks to the numerous measures implemented in the workplace, we have reduced the number of accidents by six in five years. We are now one of the leading companies in our sector from a safety point of view. One of the pillars of the Group's vision is to become a model employer. We are working on several fronts: increasing the number of women in our workforce-today we have 26% female managers and our objective is to reach 30%.

We are promoting diversity and inclusion by mentoring underprivileged young people or opening the doors of our sites to make people with disabilities want to join us. We also regularly measure the commitment levels of our teams; in 2021, we achieved a score of 74%. This is a barometer, but also a tool enabling us to introduce initiatives to meet the expectations of our employees, to help them develop and thus to retain them. Investing in our human resources is essential to support the Group's growth and attract new talents. How do you see the next few years? C. B.: The global context in which we have been operating for the past few years requires us to be vigilant and extremely agile. However, I am confident: we have regained our financial freedom, our fundamentals are now extremely sound, and the strategic choices we have made mean that we are well positioned to meet the crucial challenges of the energy transition.