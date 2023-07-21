Because the availability and quality of raw materials are crucial to the ecological and energy transition, we are mobilizing to address this.

Because we are convinced that the environmental issue cannot be tackled without addressing societal issues head on, we are taking action.

Underpinning these values and our efforts is our corporate mission:

To become a leader in the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for the benefit of all.

This statement reflects our aim of being an effective, committed and civic-minded agent for change. It guides all our strategic decisions and boosts our creativity and agility.

Whether it is contributing to the circular economy, controlling our energy use and emissions, strategically repositioning ourselves to produce metals that are essential to the ecological transition, sharing added value, or preserving