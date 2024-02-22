Eramet: 85% drop in RNPG by 2023

Eramet reports an 85% drop in annual net income (Group share) to 109 million euros, and a 59% drop in adjusted EBITDA to 772 million, on adjusted sales of 3.82 billion, down 26% organically on a negative price effect.



However, CEO Christel Bories notes that "the second half of the year confirmed the strong improvement in our operating performance, notably with record manganese production in Gabon and continued strong growth in nickel production in Indonesia".



In line with its capital allocation policy aimed primarily at debt reduction, the mining and metals group will propose a dividend of 1.5 euros per share for the past financial year at its AGM on May 30.



'In a macroeconomic context that remains very difficult, with low market price levels at the start of the year', Eramet expects its financial performance in the first half of 2024 to be well below that of the second half.



