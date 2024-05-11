Stock ERA ERAMET
Eramet

Equities

ERA

FR0000131757

Diversified Mining

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:39:01 2024-05-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
101.9 EUR +5.27% Intraday chart for Eramet +9.98% +42.52%
10:52am ERAMET : A higher target price…despite lower short-term earnings Alphavalue
May. 03 Glencore plans to join the BHP-Anglo takeover battle Alphavalue
Latest news about Eramet

Company Profile

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys). The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling. Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations. Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (60.8%), nickel (30.6%), and mineralized sands (8.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.3%), Europe (20.4%), China (31.1%), Asia (29%), North America (12.4%), Africa (2.3%), Oceania (2.2%) and South America (1.3%).
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2024-05-30 - Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Eramet

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
101.9 EUR
Average target price
124.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.47%
Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
ERAMET Stock Eramet
+42.52% 3.13B
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-14.88% 144B
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
+0.83% 72.4B
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+4.22% 49.78B
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
+10.35% 48.3B
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
+40.74% 42.1B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
+26.23% 26.86B
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
+65.91% 26.69B
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+53.00% 18.27B
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+58.85% 18.26B
Integrated Mining
