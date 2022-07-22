Eramet : A state-of-the-art microscope at Eramet Ideas

With its new scanning electron microscope, Eramet Ideas is strengthening its analytical capabilities to gain a more detailed picture of the Group's minerals and support its business strategy.

News of July's 20 2022

This cutting-edge scanning electron microscope, the first of its generation anywhere in the world, through the coupling of three microscopy technologies, has just arrived atEramet Ideas in Trappes, and will enable the Group to enhance the geological knowledge of its mines. This innovative technology will become a real decision-making tool. Thanks to this new scanning electron microscope, our teams can now map the chemical composition of ores from both existing Group operated sites and new exploration areas.

This comprehensive analysis enables our collaborators to determine the composition and structure of the rocks from macroscopic to atomic scale, and thus to predict how it will react during processing and to optimize the mining process of recoverable metals.

Dr. Thomas Riegler presents the scanning electron microscope at the press conference in Trappes on 29 June.

"The surveys carried out using the scanning electron microscope will provide us with a valuable new tool for deepening our geological knowledge about our mines. Understanding the chemical makeup of an ore allows us to know the distribution and nature of minerals carrying metals such as nickel or manganese; we can thus help operators in the valorisation of ores, and their extraction by metallurgical processes."

Dr Thomas Riegler, geosciences expert at Eramet Ideas