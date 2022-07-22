Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eramet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:36 2022-07-22 am EDT
90.15 EUR   -0.83%
06:24aERAMET : A state-of-the-art microscope at Eramet Ideas
PU
06/30ERAMET : Reporting on financial transparency of the Group as at 31 December 2021
PU
06/30ERAMET : 2021 contributing indicators infographics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eramet : A state-of-the-art microscope at Eramet Ideas

07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A state-of-the-art microscope at Eramet Ideas

With its new scanning electron microscope, Eramet Ideas is strengthening its analytical capabilities to gain a more detailed picture of the Group's minerals and support its business strategy.

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. A state-of-the-art microscope at Eramet Ideas
Partager
Newsof July's 20 2022

This cutting-edge scanning electron microscope, the first of its generation anywhere in the world, through the coupling of three microscopy technologies, has just arrived atEramet Ideas in Trappes, and will enable the Group to enhance the geological knowledge of its mines. This innovative technology will become a real decision-making tool. Thanks to this new scanning electron microscope, our teams can now map the chemical composition of ores from both existing Group operated sites and new exploration areas.

This comprehensive analysis enables our collaborators to determine the composition and structure of the rocks from macroscopic to atomic scale, and thus to predict how it will react during processing and to optimize the mining process of recoverable metals.

Dr. Thomas Riegler presents the scanning electron microscope at the press conference in Trappes on 29 June.

"The surveys carried out using the scanning electron microscope will provide us with a valuable new tool for deepening our geological knowledge about our mines. Understanding the chemical makeup of an ore allows us to know the distribution and nature of minerals carrying metals such as nickel or manganese; we can thus help operators in the valorisation of ores, and their extraction by metallurgical processes."

Dr Thomas Riegler, geosciences expert at Eramet Ideas

Optimizing operations in order to reduce environmental impacts

By continuously updating the databases relating to our mineral deposits, we are able to optimize the whole extractive activity, from the mine to the production of metals in metallurgical processes.

This new procedure allows us to understand from the outset how mineral deposits were formed and to work on the recoverable metals in these rocks. This enables us to focus our efforts directly on high potential areas, thereby reducing our environmental impact.

Further downstream, improved information about the ores will allow us to optimize the method used for extracting ores from the rocks and to evaluate new processing or reuse options for the ores and residues.

This new tool, which furthers both our digital transformation and operational excellence, is consistent with the Group's CSR road map, which aims to reduce the impact of its activities on the environment and on biodiversity, and to move towards a more responsible mining model.

Laurent Joncourt, President of Eramet Ideas: "We are proud to be able to help Eramet Ideas' teams to expand their knowledge of the mines already in operation as well as the areas we are exploring. A thorough knowledge of the metals and the subsoil being mined allows us to do a better job of planning our mining operations, both from a technical and financial point of view. This new investment reflects Eramet's determination to become a leader in responsible mining, one that seeks to optimize its operations in order to reduce its environmental impact."

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERAMET
06:24aERAMET : A state-of-the-art microscope at Eramet Ideas
PU
06/30ERAMET : Reporting on financial transparency of the Group as at 31 December 2021
PU
06/30ERAMET : 2021 contributing indicators infographics
PU
06/30ERAMET : the Group's economic contribution to the principal countries in which it operates..
GL
06/30ERAMET : the Group's economic contribution to the principal countries in which it operates..
AQ
06/29CAMEROON : The Group's efforts to involve local communities in the Akonolinga project
PU
06/22ERAMET : Appointment of Guillaume Vercaemer as Legal Director of the Eramet Group
PU
06/21Airbus, Safran, Tikehau Consortium to Buy Aubert & Duval from Eramet
MT
06/21ERAMET : Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE C..
GL
06/21ERAMET : Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERAMET
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 251 M 5 349 M 5 349 M
Net income 2022 1 017 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
Net Debt 2022 363 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,45x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 2 414 M 2 459 M 2 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 12 408
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 90,90 €
Average target price 155,60 €
Spread / Average Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Carré Chief Financial Officer
Kleber Silva Director-Mining & Metals Division
Manoelle Lepoutre Independent Director
Claude Tendil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERAMET26.34%2 459
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.35%128 360
RIO TINTO PLC-4.56%94 550
GLENCORE PLC11.96%65 246
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.88%38 148
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.69%36 938